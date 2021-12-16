MailGaze Illuminates Opportunity For Marketing Experts With Powerful Search Options

Banglore, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mailgaze, the leading email automation, analysis, and campaign management tool gain success in creating an engaging email campaign tool for marketers. The platform intends to empower marketers or email campaign managers to let them stand out from the crowd. Mailgaze recently rolled out a piece of official news regarding the revamp of the tool’s features on the search function.

Discussing the upgraded abilities of Mailgaze, the company’s head of product research said, “We have previously come up with the news about improved features on the tool, and that contributed a lot to the progress scale. Even though our prominent tool is getting enough popularity, we are moving towards the mission of making it world-renowned. In short, we are on our way to developing strong customer relationships through two-way engagement and helps build a sense of reliability and trust. “

Mailgaze’s search mode helps you to find Emails related to your competitors or business. You can sort your search process by Keywords, Advertisers, Domain, Text, Object, Celebrity, or Brand logo in an image. Here are the details:

Search by Keywords: Search Emails by popular keywords related to your industry. Get the results as per your selected criteria.

Search by Domain: Find Emails of any business in seconds by Domain. To begin the search, type in a domain name.

Search by Advertiser: Find top-performing Emails of your advertiser in seconds. To begin the search, type in an advertiser name and get the results as per your selected criteria.

Search by Text In Image: Find Emails related to your business or competitors by text in the image.

Search by Object In Image: Find Emails related to your business or competitors by an object in the image.

Search by Celebrity In Image: Find Emails related to your business or competitors by a celebrity in the image.

Search by Brand Logo In Image: Find Emails related to your business or competitors by the brand logo in the image.

Even though it sounds easy, it isn’t. It was a very challenging task to track the competitors as per your niche and then send the emails to them. So, with the upgraded feature of ‘Search’, the users can find emails related to businesses or competitors. With all your data and insights in one place, you can see what’s working best and get recommendations to help you do more of it.

About Mailgaze:

MailGaze, the most-searched email marketing tool which not only schedules email but helps all aspects of email marketing automation and creation. This tool makes it simple for brands to grow revenue through email marketing & automation. To know more, visit- https://mailgaze.com/

