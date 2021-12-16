https://www.buckleup.com/press-releases/buckle-extends-rideshare-insurance-coverage-to-protect-gig-delivery-drivers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and SAN ANTONIO, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Buckle, the inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, is protecting gig drivers by extending its signature rideshare and delivery auto insurance to those who drive in various U.S. regions for leading companies like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Favor, and others. Buckle is the only insurance company in the U.S. designed specifically to protect gig economy drivers, providing coverage for personal, rideshare, and delivery in a single policy at affordable rates.

“One of the fastest growing occupations in the U.S., delivery drivers are in high demand and they need comprehensive and affordable insurance coverage fast,” said Sharon Fernandez, Head of Insurance at Buckle. “Extending our rideshare insurance, that provides both commercial and personal coverage in one affordable policy to include food and package delivery companies, means peace of mind for gig drivers during the busy holiday season and beyond when they can’t afford to lose their car following an accident.”

Buckle rideshare and delivery insurance underwrites coverage at affordable rates for gig drivers because the company foregoes the outdated and discriminatory credit score methodology geared for salaried employees, which penalizes gig workers, many with poor or no credit. The company uses non-traditional data sources, including star ratings and driving track records, crowdsourced from thousands of trips to price insurance policies, giving gig drivers the financial advantage.

Texas-based food delivery service, Favor, has recently partnered with the company, making Buckle’s gig insurance available to their drivers in over 130 cities across Texas. “With Buckle, our Runners can now get auto insurance tailored to their specific needs as gig economy delivery drivers,” said Jesse Jarvis, Favor’s Runner Community Liaison. “Runners are at the heart of Favor, and we are thrilled to provide easy access to an affordable insurance option that offers combined coverage on the road – whether they are delivering with Favor or driving for personal use.”

According to Techaeris, delivery is one of the fastest growing gig verticals and demand for meal delivery services in particular soared in popularity as the pandemic changed consumer behaviors. The restaurant delivery market alone is forecasted to rise to $33.2 billion in the U.S. in 2022, according to Statista.

Holiday online shopping is also reaching new highs in 2021. According to Practical Ecommerce, American consumers shopped early this year, spending $109.8 billion online from November 1–29, an increase of 11.9% over the same period last year, and $33.9 billion from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

“For years, gig workers have been left out in the cold when it comes to adequate delivery insurance,” said Harry Campbell, Founder at The Rideshare Guy. “Drivers have typically had to rely on their personal insurance coverage, but many of the top insurers do not cover them in the event of an accident. Buckle has been a leader when it comes to rideshare insurance, and they are now bringing that peace of mind to delivery drivers across the country with their new gig auto insurance.”

For a limited time in December, eligible rideshare and delivery drivers who complete a successful quote will receive a $20 digital gift card. Buckle also assists with cancelling old policies so making the switch is easy in addition to saving money while gaining better coverage.

To get a free quote on gig auto insurance designed exclusively for rideshare and delivery drivers without a credit check and immediate coverage, go to www.buckleup.com or call 1.866.828.2553.

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive, digital financial services company serving the rising vital middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to rideshare and delivery drivers who generally earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Buckle gig auto insurance is the first insurance policy designed to protect gig drivers with one single affordable policy offering coverage for personal, rideshare, and delivery driving. Unlike traditional insurers who cannot effectively insure gig workers, Buckle provides protection for those driving for leading companies, including Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Favor, and others. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

