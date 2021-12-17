Gift Packaging Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Gift Packaging Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Over the last decade, gift packing underwent a sea-change with rolling out of corporate and personal gifts. New innovations in food packing and non-food items with artificial jewelries, soft toys and artworks caught the attention. A multitude of product categories including cookies, fruit baskets and wine hampers and different types of cheese gifted on occasions of birthdays and festivals have come under trending gifts with customers lifestyle and deep pockets under consideration for driving change in the gift packaging market.

Wrapping paper including lunch bags, decorative gift bags and decorative shopping bags have come under lens for gift wrapping and alternatively decorative handkerchiefs touted as the nearest handy accessory to hit the market and propel growth for gift packaging market. The potent drivers to the market include e-tailers who have bridged the gap between erstwhile manufacturers and customers to satisfy demand thus enhancing gift packaging market.

Food gifting has transformed from conventional standards to contemporary sweets with attractive packaging and boosting gift packaging market. Furthermore, rise in disposable incomes has let one spend beyond his standards in acquiring gifts thus enhancing the gift packaging market. Personal gifting on holidays has given rise to ostentatious show of wealth with gifting to one and all matching one’s standard and lifestyle. This augurs well for the gift packaging market.

Segmentation by packaging type comprises primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging. On the basis of product type, segmentation goes as gift boxes containers, ribbons and bows, gift sacks, gift bags, wrapping paper, tissue paper and shreds, cell phone overwrap and bags, gift card and money holders and others.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Smurfit kappa group

Packlyn Ltd

Shenzen Fuxiang gifts

Interpak

Ebro Color and many others

By geography, gift packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. Corrugated packaging has risen by leaps and bounds in UK and by far is the most widespread mode of packaging in the industry.

Asia Pacific leads market with rise in GDP and increasing disposable incomes with an increased consumer base and India and China portray countries with gregarious markets and having exposure to maximum spending. As per news article dated August 2016, gift packaging market in US is leading with gifting of candies and chocolates with elaborate packaging and gifts being doled out to far-flung relatives and online retailers have faster transactions with free delivery and shipment.

