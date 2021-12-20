PANASONIC AC Servo Motors – INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Panasonic AC Servo Motor in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, Packaging Applications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

Panasonic offers a wide range of AC Servo Motors from 50W to 15,000W, making them ideally suited for both small (1 or 2 axes) and complex tasks (up to 256 axes). Panasonic ac servo motors are more compact, more faster and more easy-to-use Servomotors that meet the demands of the present age.

Panasonic AC Servo Motors and drivers realizing rapid / high-precision response and they are also used in semiconductor manufacturing sites and robots. Panasonic wide-ranging lineup supporting a wide variety of controls and communication methods allows customer to select the motor just right for your needs.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

For more product details, please contact:

Nitin Aggarwal

(Director of Sales)

BalaJiMicroTechnologies Private Limted.

Unit 508, DLF Prime Towers, OKhla Phase-1, New Delhi-110020, India

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-8800338409

Email: nitin.aggarwal@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Corporate Website: www.balaji-microtechnologies.com”