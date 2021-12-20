Kenaf Seed Oil Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Kenaf Seed Oil Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global kenaf seed oil market size is expected to register revenue of USD 257.3 million by 2025 and registering CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Bioactive compounds such as steroids, alkaloids, fatty acids and essential oils present in kenaf seed oil is projected to increase the demand for the product as a functional ingredient in the making of biofuel in the next few years.

Request a Sample Copy of Kenaf Seed Oil Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-kenaf-seed-oil-market/request-sample

In 2018, lubricants and biofuel accounted for the largest market share and projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of over 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. Biofuels are gaining traction due to increasing global warming concern which is expected to increase the utilization of fossil fuels. In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that the global average temperature increased by 1.5 degrees delicious due to the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Governments across the world have taken initiatives to reduce the utilization of fossil fuels by promoting the adoption of biofuel. In the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the government has planned to produce 36 million gallons of biofuels per year, majorly biodiesel and ethanol by 2022. This initiative is anticipated to boost the demand for market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific led the market, in 2018 and held the largest kenaf seed oil market share of over 67.0%. Government supportive policies to enhance the growth of the biofuel industry in several countries like India and China are projected to drive the application of kenaf seed oil.

The key players operating in this market are Advanced Biofuel Center; Chempro Technovation; Hemp, Inc.; and Shree Raghvendra Agro Processors.

Kenaf Seed Oil Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Biofuel & Lubricants

Others

Access Kenaf Seed Oil Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-kenaf-seed-oil-market

Kenaf Seed Oil Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Bangladesh

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com