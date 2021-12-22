2021 Christmas Sales & 2022 New Year Promotion of TuneCable

London, UK, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — TuneCable, one of the brand leaders in music converter, has released its promotion plan for Christmas & New Year on December 20th, 2021. Until January 10th, 2022, there will be a series of product discounts available on its official website.

“To celebrate the annual festival & the coming year & say thanks to customers who always hold our back, TuneCable decides to unleash these discounts to everyone purchasing our monthly subscription! Let’s freely enjoy downloaded music together!”

In this big sales promotion, all products of TuneCable are involved! No matter you are a user of Spotify Music, Apple Music or Amazon Music, you can find a proper product to download your playlists and enjoy music freely, with the original high music quality!

To get more information, please visit:

https://www.tunecable.com/promotion/2021-christmas-sales/

Program on Sales:

TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader for Windows/Mac

TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader is the most fashionable & usable conversion tool to download music from the Spotify Music platform. It helps you convert Spotify Music to plain format (MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC), thus you can save your favorite playlists permanently for offline listening. Without Spotify Premium Account, you can still enjoy downloading high-quality music, in that TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader will preserve 100% of the original audio quality while it is processing the high-speed conversion. After downloading, the whole set of ID3 tags will be saved automatically, which can also be adjusted by users. If you want to download Spotify Music to plain format in the order as it is in the original playlist, TuneCable must be the first option that has to come to your mind!

TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader offers Windows & Mac versions, and the program works for both Spotify Premium & Free Account. With it, you can enjoy your favorite Spotify music forever even your subscription gets expired! TuneCable also supports uploading your downloaded music to One Drive/burning them to CD.

Support Operating System:

Windows 7, 8, 10, 11 (32-bit & 64-bit)

Mac OS X 10.11, 10.12, 10.13, 10.14, 10.15, 11 Big Sur and 12 Monterey

TuneCable Apple Music Converter for Windows/Mac

TuneCable Apple Music Converter works perfectly in converting Apple Music/iTunes Library/Audiobook/Podcasts to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC format. With up to 10X conversion speed, TuneCable Apple Music Converter is still able to preserve the original sound quality in Apple Music. Saving your favorite iTunes playlists for offline listening, burning them into CD and uploading & sharing them to OneDrive, starts from using TuneCable!

TuneCable Apple Music Converter also provides versions for Windows/Mac platform.

Support Operating System:

Windows 7, 8, 10, 11 (32-bit & 64-bit)

Mac OS X 10.11, 10.12, 10.13, 10.14, 10.15, 11 Big Sur and 12 Monterey

TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder for Windows/Mac

TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder must be the best choice for you to download Amazon Music. Downloading Amazon Music to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC while saving lossless HD/Ultra HD sound quality is not a dream anymore. The program is easy to use, by simply dragging & dropping the playlists you want to download to TuneCable, you can have them saved to your local folder in a quick while.

TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder works in Windows/Mac system.

Support Operating System:

Windows 7, 8, 10, 11 (32-bit & 64-bit)

Mac OS X 10.11, 10.12, 10.13, 10.14, 10.15, 11 Big Sur and 12 Monterey

Discount for Christmas/New Year Promotion

From December 20th, 2021 to January 10th, 2022, TuneCable offers a sincere discount on monthly subscription for its customers. All of its products will participate in the promotion activity! Over 12% discount, is rarely seen in promotions alike! Seize the opportunity and make your chance to enjoy music freely!

For more detailed information, please visit: https://www.tunecable.com/promotion/2021-christmas-sales/

About TuneCable

TuneCable Inc. is a leading software development company endeavoring in music converting technology. Its main products include TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader, TuneCable Apple Music Converter and TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder, all of which provide both Windows and Mac versions.

With expertise and patience in developing advanced audio tech, TuneCable has been critically acclaimed by customers for its multifunctional software, warm-hearted customer services and user-friendly manual/video tutorials. TuneCable has extraordinary confidence in its products, thus offering a 5-day refund guarantee to its subscribers if anything insatiable or insoluble. TuneCable provides free & available technical support for users who encounter any problem.

