PESTOLA TO HOST 2022 PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINE CONFERENCE IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

Austin, TX, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Pediatric Endocrine Society of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas (PESTOLA) announced today its annual, regional medical conference will be held in Austin, Texas at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, February 4-6, 2022. This will be a hybrid conference.

PESTOLA’s three-day conference advances the care of children and adolescents with endocrine disorders within the member area, encourages collaboration with other regional and national organizations, supports high-quality training of new pediatric endocrinologists, and advocates for policies that improve care and research in pediatric endocrinology.

This conference will feature pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Lawrence A. Silverman, who will provide the Stephen Kemp, MD Lecture on “Longer Acting Treatments and Long-Term Outcomes.” Dr. Silverman is the Chief of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at Goryeb Children’s Hospital, Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Health System, in Morristown, New Jersey. Dr. Silverman graduated from Columbia University and received his medical degree from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He completed his pediatric endocrinology training at UCSF

Dr. Sarah Oberfield will provide the keynote speech on “PCOS: an Update.” Dr. Oberfield is a Professor of Pediatrics and has been Division Director of Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Columbia University Medical Center since 2004. She was also the Program Director for the Fellowship Training program in Pediatric Endocrinology and is currently the Associate Program Director. Since 2005 she has served as the Principal Investigator of an NIH NIDDK T32 training Grant in Pediatric Endocrinology. She has been engaged in patient-oriented research funded by the NIH, foundations, and private donations for her entire almost 40-year-career with a particular focus on disorders of adrenal hormone synthesis, adrenarche, and PCOS.

PESTOLA 2022 is open to physicians, trainees, and nurses with specialties in academic/research, bariatrics, chronic disease prevention, clinical research, community health, diabetes, diabetes education, endocrinology, ethics, general practice, genetics, nutrition and dietetics, obesity, pediatrics, research.

Registration is now open. Attendees must complete registration online at pestola.org.

Sponsors of PESTOLA 2022 include Ascendis Pharma, Novo Nordisk Dell Children’s Ascension, Abbott, Pediatric Endocrine Society, Tolmar, Pfizer, ProventionBio, IBSA, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals.

About PESTOLA:

Pediatric Endocrine Society of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas (PESTOLA) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. The purpose of PESTOLA is to bring awareness and advocate research and treatment of children with endocrine disorders; reproductive, bone, thyroid, diabetes, obesity, growth, pituitary, and adrenal. PESTOLA promotes the continuing education of its membership and brings awareness of endocrine and metabolic diseases of young people from conception to adolescence. For more information about PESTOLA, please visit pestola.org.