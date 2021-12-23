Kohinoor Emerald: Kohinoor Group’s Holistic and Super Luxurious Residency in Sus-Pashan, Pune

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — The journey of homebuying is a difficult one; the choice of the correct location and project is crucial. Only when you choose the correct home for you, do you secure the perfect future for you and your family. An important aspect of choosing the right home is also your connectivity and locality. If you love living in the greens, the perfect place in Pune for you is Sus. If you’re looking for 2 BHK flats in Pashan Pune, Kohinoor Emerald is the right home for you.

About Kohinoor Emerald

Kohinoor Group’s unique project Emerald is located in Sus Valley. The perfect green location, Emerald is surrounded by 360° nature views. Emerald is one of the top projects in the Pashan Sus area, enjoying great connectivity to the metro area of Baner. Kohinoor Emerald is the total deal– with premium specs, spacious homes and carefully planned amenities. When it comes to residential projects in Pashan Sus Road, Kohinoor Emerald is the top choice.

Spacious Apartments

Crafted with care, Kohinoor Emerald has expansive 2 BHK homes to blow you away. The perfect mix of modern architecture and greenscapes, you will enter a natural universe when you live in Kohinoor Emerald.

Playground for Kids

Kohinoor Emerald is an extensive area, allowing space for amenities for each and every member of the family. With the children’s playground on the project, kids will create golden memories with views of the valley all around. Fresh air and exercise are crucial in healthy development for tots and toddlers, making Kohinoor Emerald the perfect pick for the family.

Sports Amenities for Adults

Who said fun was just for kids? For a fit body and mind, everyone should keep moving with some exercise. Adults can enjoy outdoor activities like tennis, jogging, yoga and more with Emerald’s amazing amenities.

Natural Bliss

With green views all around, who wouldn’t want to live in Sus Valley? When you live in Kohinoor Emerald, you live surrounded by the hills and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. In this age of hustle and bustle, what location is better to raise your children?

Schools and Hospitals

Kohinoor Emerald is connected closely to top schools in Pashan and Sus. Pune being the Oxford of the East, Kohinoor Emerald will help you give your kids a bright future. Another important aspect of Kohinoor Emerald is its superb connectivity to healthcare facilities. Especially when you live with senior citizens in your family, it is crucial to be near hospitals. Kohinoor Emerald has good connectivity to top hospitals nearby. When you live here, you ensure a safe future for your family.

Entertainment Avenues

Pune being a metropolitan city has great avenues to enjoy and unwind. Full of mingling, the city has several dining options, cafes, theatres and shopping complexes. Be well connected to the top malls and eateries in the city, when you live Kohinoor Emerald in Sus.

So, what are you waiting for? Kohinoor Emerald is more than perfect to attain the perfect balance of urban amenities and nature’s bliss. Book your site visit now!

Project: https://www.kohinoorpune.com/residential-projects/kohinoor-emerald-2bhk-flat-in-sus-gaon-pune/project-overview