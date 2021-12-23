Formic Acid Market: Asia Pacific Region Leads with more than 50% Share in the Global Market – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Formic Acid. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Formic Acid Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Formic Acid market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Formic Acid

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis on formic acid, the market was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031. Demand for formic acid of 85% concentration is set to increase at a CAGR of 3% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Formic acid market by Fact.MR

Key Segments Covered in Formic Acid Industry Research

·         Concentration

    • Formic Acid  of 85% Concentration
    • Formic Acid of 90% Concentration
    • Formic Acid of 94% Concentration
    • Formic Acid of 99% Concentration
    • Others
      • Methanoic Acid
      • Carboxylic Acid

·         Application

    • Formic Acid  For Animal Feed
    • Formic Acid  For Agricultural Products
    • Formic Acid  For Leather Tanning
    • Formic Acid  For Textile Dyeing and Finishing
    • Formic Acid  For Pharmaceuticals/Food Chemicals
    • Formic Acid  For Rubber Products
    • Formic Acid  For Coatings

Competitive Landscape

The global market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share.

Foremost strategies for expanding the formic acid industry are product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and contracts & collaborations. These strategies would deliver effective goods and high-performance goods, supporting market laws, and lastly, better client satisfaction.

Manufacturers of formic acid are planning to move their companies to locations offering cheap raw materials and labor. Growing emphasis on R&D activities and business expansion would improve the competitive environment between manufacturers of formic acid.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global formic acid market to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031.
  • Formic acid of 85% concentration valuation projected to reach around US$ 2 Bn by 2031.
  • Formic acid of 99% concentration sales projected to record above 2% CAGR over the next 10 years.
  • Market in Japan to record 1.5% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.
  • China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 365 Mn by 2031.

“Silage preservative / animal feed and leather tanning applications largely define the demand growth of formic acid. APAC would continue its winning streak over the forecast period, with market players in China expected to increase production capacity in the near future,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.     

Key Question answered in the survey of Formic Acid market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Formic Acid
  • Growth of Formic Acid Market
  • Market Analysis of Formic Acid
  • Market Insights of Formic Acid
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Formic Acid market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Formic Acid market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Formic Acid

More Valuable Insights on Formic Acid Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Formic Acid, Sales and Demand of Formic Acid, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

