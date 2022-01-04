Efficient & Effective Operations In Industrial Operations Is Highly Anticipated To Drive The Global Dry Cooler Market

Dry cooler is an air-cooled device, which is utilized to remove excess heat from the system. Water is most preferably circulated through the cold media of the dry cooler, where the heat exchanger with the surrounding air cools the media. Exhaust fans are utilized to force the air through the dry cooler. So as to maintain a highly efficient process, a 5 Kelvin temperature difference is recommended between the cooling air and the medium. A dry cooler is often used in industries where heat removal is highly necessary, such as, process cooling or re-cooling.

Dry Cooler Market: Segmentation

The global dry cooler market is segmented on the basis of product type, cooling capacity, end-use sector and region.

Based on the product type, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

‘V’ type

Horizontal Type

Based on the cooling capacity, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

Upto 50 kW

50 kW – 100 kW

100 kW – 500 kW

Above 500 kW

Based on the end-use sector, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

Steel

Refinery & petrochemicals

Rubber

Information & Technology

Textiles

Power industry

Others

“V” type dry cooler is anticipated to showcase extraordinary growth rate during the forecast period due to its low cost and its operational efficiency. On the other hand, information & technology sector segment is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to phenomenal growth of the sector.

Dry Cooler Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global dry cooler market are Modine Manufacturing Company, Dry Coolers Inc., ConServ Building Services, LLC, Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc., Motivair Corporation, Aquatech S.r.l., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Baltimore Aircoil International nv, Carrier Corporation, Thermax, Refteco Srl, ThermoKey S.p.A., Guntner U.S. LLC, Swegon Group AB, Vertiv Group Corp., EVAPCO, Inc. and Lennox International, among other key market players. The dry cooler market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

Dry Cooler Market: Regional Outlook

The global dry cooler market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, North America is projected to account for a notable market share due to the predominant IT sector.

East Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global dry cooler market owing to the rise in industrial, construction and telecommunication expansion activities. Furthermore, South Asia and MEA is projected to showcase most enthusiastic growth in the global dry cooler market due to the rise in the urbanization coupled with a surge in power consumption across the region. Europe is one of the key matured regions that will create praiseworthy product demand opportunity through replacement of conventional cooler by advanced dry cooler over the forecast period due to the existence of significant robust infrastructure.

