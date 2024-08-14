Disposable Gloves Market Analysis and Industry Forecast

Disposable Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable gloves market size was estimated at USD 9.57 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is anticipated to grow over the coming years on account of several factors including favorable occupational safety regulations, increasing importance of safety and security at workplaces, and rising healthcare expenditure. The healthcare sector in major developing economies is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of several factors, such as increasing investments in both private and public sectors along with rising population, high influx of migrants, and the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure is projected to drive the growth of the healthcare sector, which, in turn, is estimated to augment the demand for disposable gloves.

The disposable gloves industry in the U.S. is driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher patient disposable income, and a significant geriatric population. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the demand for disposable gloves, especially in healthcare, to curb further transmission.

In various industries like healthcare, medical, and mining, exposure to harmful chemicals poses a significant risk to workers’ health, leading to issues such as skin diseases, rashes, hand cuts, amputation, and exposure to bloodborne pathogens. The implementation of safety regulations is expected to play a crucial role in driving market growth.

There is a growing awareness of the importance of raw materials in providing disposable gloves with high heat resistance, comfort, elasticity, and lightweight properties. This awareness is anticipated to fuel research and development activities among major players in the market, aiming to enhance the functionality of disposable gloves and expand their application through innovative design enhancements.

The production of disposable gloves is capital-intensive due to high raw material costs and complex manufacturing methods. Major raw material suppliers in the market have integrated into the value chain to manufacture disposable gloves, enhancing competitiveness.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable gloves market based on material, product, end-use, and region:

Disposable Gloves Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Natural Rubber

• Nitrile

• Vinyl

• Neoprene

• Polyethylene

• Others

Disposable Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Powdered

• Powder-free

Disposable Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Transportation

• Mining

• Others

Disposable Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Ansell Ltd

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Supermax Corporation Berhad

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Ammex Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Sempermed USA, Inc

• MCR Safety

Key Disposable Gloves Company Insights

Some prominent players in the disposable gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Top Glove is one of the largest manufacturers of rubber gloves globally. The company produces a wide range of disposable gloves, including latex, nitrile, and vinyl gloves. It serves various industries such as healthcare, food, and industrial sectors.

• Hartalega, specializes in the production of nitrile gloves. Known for its focus on innovation and technology, Hartalega is a key player in the disposable gloves industry, supplying gloves to healthcare and laboratory settings.

• Kossan Rubber Industries, based in Malaysia, is engaged in the manufacturing of various rubber products, including disposable gloves. The company produces gloves for medical and non-medical applications, emphasizing quality and technological advancements.

• Kimberly-Clark, a U.S.-based multinational corporation, is known for its consumer and professional healthcare products. The company produces disposable gloves under various brands for use in healthcare and industrial settings.

Recent Developments

• In February 2023, Ansell Ltd. announced the acquisition of Careplus (M) Sdn Bhd (Careplus). This acquisition increased Ansell’s production capacity of surgical gloves to meet the growing global demand and strengthen its supply chain and ensure greater control over the quality of its products.

• In August 2022, Supermax Corp Bhd’s subsidiary, Supermax Healthcare Canada, unveiled a strategic partnership with Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc. through a formal agreement. This collaboration entails distributing Canadian manufacturer Supermax’s products throughout North America. These offerings encompass rubber gloves, masks, and non-woven cotton medical products.