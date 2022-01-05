Keep Up with Frontier Breakthroughs? Register for the Webinar: Targeting RNA Structure as a Therapeutic Strategy

Shirley, NY, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences has put its back into chemical and biochemical production for years while it also focuses on cutting-edge research in these fields. Lately, it projects a webinar themed as Targeting RNA Structure as a Therapeutic Strategy, awaiting broad participation on January 19th, 2022.

As a leading chemical and biochemical supplier, BOC Sciences seeks to strengthen communication in the research field, notably about frontier breakthroughs. Hence, BOC Sciences invites Silvia Rouskin, an assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, to present her latest research about the RNA genome that forms alternative conformations in cells. Additionally, the therapeutic strategies of targeting RNA structures, as well as their applications in drug development are covered in the webinar.

Silvia Rouskin did her Ph.D. in Jonathan Weissman’s lab at UCSF and then specialized in RNA structure research. To conquer the weaknesses of traditional methods for characterizing RNA structures, either merely determining the average structure or failing to be applied inside cells, Dr. Rouskin and her fellows developed the DREEM algorithm to deconvolute single-molecule chemical probing data (DMS-MaPseq) for identifying the ensembles of alternative RNA structures inside living cells.

Basic information about the webinar:

Subject: Targeting RNA Structure as a Therapeutic Strategy

Speaker: Silvia Rouskin

Time: January 19th, 2022 14:00 EST | January 19th, 2022 20:00 CET

Highlights:

* Determine RNA Structure in Cells

* Quantify Alternative Conformations

* Target RNA Structure

Register at: https://www.bocsci.com/targeting-rna-structure-as-a-therapeutic-strategy.html .

Besides the dedication to academic communications, BOC Sciences also plows in the chemical raw material industry. It has yielded a complete set of high-quality chemical products contributing to all phases of drug discovery. It is worth noting that pseudoUridines, the most abundant RNA modification in cellular RNA, are in adequate supply at BOC Sciences. Its yearly output of pseudoUridine and its derivatives has exceeded 500kg, which can satisfy both research and production requirements.

Predictably, accompanied by experienced experts and first-class techniques, BOC Sciences will enlarge both production capacity and product categories of pseudoUridines in the following years.

About

BOC Sciences is a renowned chemical and biochemical supplier serving plenty of academic institutions or industrial manufacturers. Owing to the unceasing optimization for products and services, BOC Sciences is evaluated as a trustworthy cooperative partner, encouraging it to make further progress in the profession. Moreover, BOC Sciences plans to organize a series of webinars concerning the most forward research findings, hopefully, which will witness some favorable changes in the whole industry.