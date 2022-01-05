Bioadhesives Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bioadhesives Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Bioadhesives Market is expected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2022. Bioadhesives are natural polymeric materials used to join two surfaces where at least one of them is a living tissue. It is exclusively used as a substitute for traditional drug dosage system and as a replacement for surgical sutures. The bioadhesives market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of bioadhesives market are high demand from major key manufacturers from developed countries, growing R&D sectors for the development of innovative techniques for the use of bioadhesives, and increasing development of bio-raw materials. However, the short shelf life of bioadhesives may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Bioadhesives industry is segmented based on types, application, and region.

Animal-based and plant-based bioadhesives are the types that could be explored in bioadhesives in the forecast period. Plant-based bioadhesives sector accounted for the substantial market share of bioadhesives and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be abundance; that too, at low cost. Plant-based bioadhesives comprise maize, starch, soy, and others. Also, animal-based bioadhesives are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

The market could be categorized based on application like medical, packaging & paper, personal care, construction, wood, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Packaging & paper sector accounted for the substantial market share of bioadhesives and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be high demand for animal and plant-based adhesives and rising concern regarding the use of eco-friendly products.

The key players of bioadhesives market are Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Paramelt, Arkema, Henkel, Ashland, Cryolife, Adhbio, Bioadhesive Alliance, Yparex, and Adhesive Research. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global Bioadhesives Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

