PDF Reader Pro Unveils New Version for Windows: Install Without Any Hassle

Florida, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — PDF Reader Pro, a global software brand with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity, today announced the launch of its PDF editor’s new version (EXE file) for Windows, which allows users to download directly from the website without App Store and significantly enhances experience.

Bye-bye Stores: Download Without Any Hassle

Are you tired of the logging in or signing up process before downloading, especially when you forget your passwords? Are you looking for alternative ways to download apps without using an Apple ID? Do you want easier download access under increasingly strict bans and policies from the App Store?

The new Windows version of PDF Reader Pro achieved this with the removal of the app Stores, which allows you to download directly from its website.

And once the download starts, the exact progress can be tracked on the window.

A Simple but All-inclusive PDF Editor

Additionally, the new version offers all necessary features that are available on other versions of the software provider, such as split view to compare files, customized theme colors, flattened copy etc.

Other features of PDF Reader Pro’s new version still includes: