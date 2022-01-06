PDF Reader Pro Unveils New Version for Windows: Install Without Any Hassle

Florida, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — PDF Reader Pro, a global software brand with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity, today announced the launch of its PDF editor’s new version (EXE file) for Windows, which allows users to download directly from the website without App Store and significantly enhances experience.

PDF Reader Pro Windows

Bye-bye Stores: Download Without Any Hassle

Are you tired of the logging in or signing up process before downloading, especially when you forget your passwords? Are you looking for alternative ways to download apps without using an Apple ID? Do you want easier download access under increasingly strict bans and policies from the App Store?

The new Windows version of PDF Reader Pro achieved this with the removal of the app Stores, which allows you to download directly from its website.

And once the download starts, the exact progress can be tracked on the window.

Download PDF Reader Pro Windows

 

A Simple but All-inclusive PDF Editor

Additionally, the new version offers all necessary features that are available on other versions of the software provider, such as split view to compare files, customized theme colors, flattened copy etc.

Other features of PDF Reader Pro’s new version still includes:

PDF Reader Pro for Windows

 

PDF Annotation

• Annotate and markup PDF with highlight, underline, strikeout hyperlinks and other marked PDF files

• Comment your PDF with pre-designed stamps, text & image stamps, dynamic stamps

• Support to insert freehand, text box, anchored note, arrows, lines, shapes, ect

 

PDF Converter & Create

• Easily convert PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PNG, and Text files and keep all your fonts and formatting, including tables and bullet points

• Create new blank or images PDFs

• Compress PDF to reduce file size

 

Page Editor

• Organize PDF pages

• Merge & split PDF -Split documents into multiple documents or combine multiple pages into a new single, searchable PDF

• Extract, insert, replace PDF

• Rotate, reverse, duplicate/copy, paste and remove/delete pages

 

Bring Extreme Experience and Streamline Workflow for Users

Since the launch of PDF Reader Pro in different platforms products, including Mac, iOS, Windows, Android versions, they have been widely used by 80 million users and win reputations such as Best Education APP.

Commenting on the new version for Windows, Senior Product Manager of PDF Reader Pro Series, said,

Whenever we design new products or new versions, we always put both users’ needs in the first place. When developing this new version, we put ourselves in users’ shoes and consider what functions they widely use in daily life and work. So whether you are a student, enterprise etc, the new PDF editor will change the way you work with documents and significantly improve your productivity in a simple and convenient way. 

Additionally, the Manager added that a full testing cycle has been performed in order to assess performance of the application. And same to applications from the App Store, they definitely guarantee the safety of the installation file: no viruses, no malware.

The new Windows version of PDF Reader Pro is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 and Windows 11. Free trial for 7 days is now available on the website.

 

About PDF Reader Pro

PDF Reader Pro is a global software brand with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity. It has grown to be the world’s No.1 PDF reader app on the Apple Store and installed on over 80 million devices in over 200 countries around the world.

To learn more visit: https://www.pdfreaderpro.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PDFReaderPro

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PDFProApp

 

Press contacts:

For PDF Reader Pro: support@pdfreaderpro.com

