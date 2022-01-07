Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2022

The Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market is estimated to reach USD 653.5 million by 2022. An increase in demand for blood gas testing, growing incidence among the patients in emergency departments and critical care, increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in the change of focus towards point-of-care testing and introduction of new expertise are some of the most affecting drivers of this market.

Increase in the base population will also contribute towards the growth of the market in the coming years by resulting in high occurrence rates of diseases which include cancer, respiratory disorders, diabetes, and heart-related diseases. Furthermore, the appearance of multi-parameter monitoring device which helps in increasing test menus and rise in requirement for miniaturized devices which is expected to improve market growth over the coming period. For example, according to the WHO, the global geriatric population of 65 years and above will help to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. For cancer and other chronic diseases, aging is one of the risk factors and therefore, the global aging population will help to increase its market growth.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

  • Benchtop
  • Portable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

  • Blood gas analyzers
  • Electrolyte analyzers
  • Combined analyzers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

  • Clinical Laboratory
  • Point-of-care

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

  • Abbott
  • Siemens
  • Bayer
  • Dalko Diagnostics
  • Afford Medical
  • Edan Instruments and many other

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • What will be the market size in 2022?
  • What are the growth opportunities of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market in upcoming period?
  • What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?
  • Which region or country driving the demand of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market?
  • How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

