Providence Named America’s 100 Best for Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery

Kansas City, Kan., 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Providence Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare, is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for Orthopedic Surgery (5 years in a row) and also for Spine Surgery in 2022 according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

The hospitals that have achieved Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals orthopedic and spinal surgery have demonstrated the exceptional quality of care.

“Consumers can feel confident in America’s 100 Best Hospitals for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes. The recognition helps provide peace of mind when selecting a place for care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.

Karen Orr, RN, MSN, MBA, CMSRN, CEO Providence Medical Center, credits the staff and physicians. “Our driven staff continue to provide excellent care and compassion for patients at Providence,” she said. “This recognition is well deserved and very appreciated as our staff continues to work tirelessly due to COVID-19.”

In addition to having been named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery, Providence was recognized for the following clinical achievements:

Among the top 10% in the nation for Orthopedic Services for five years in a row

Among the top 10% in the nation for overall GI Services for six years in a row

Among the top 5% in the nation for Patient Safety for five years in a row.

Providence received numerous

Five-Star recognitions including Spinal Fusion Surgery for 16 years in a row

Hip Fracture Treatment for 6 years in a row

Treatment of Pneumonia for 6 years in a row

Pacemaker Procedures for 5 years in a row

Treatment of GI Bleed for 5 years in a row

Treatment of Pancreatitis for 6 years in a row

Gastrointestinal Surgeries for 4 years in a row

Gallbladder Removal Surgery for 7 years in a row

Treatment of Sepsis for 7 years in a row

Diabetic Emergencies

Carotid Procedures for 5 years in a row

The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals regionally and nationally.

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality.

About Providence Medical Center

Committed to excellence and award-winning patient care, Providence Medical Center, located near I-435 and Parallel Pkwy. Kansas City, Kan., offers an extensive array of diagnostic and medical care. Key services include nationally recognized cardiovascular care, critical care, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonary services, spine and joint centers, 24/7 emergency services, wound care center and an accredited sleep disorders center. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a member of Prime Healthcare. Providence has earned the Gold Standard as an Accredited Chest Pain Center and the Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology and was designated a Healthgrades America’s Best 250 Hospital and was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. To learn more, visit www.providencekc.com

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fifteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019. Due to the highly variable impact of the pandemic on hospital outcomes, Healthgrades made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data in order to preserve the statistical integrity of our models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology