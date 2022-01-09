Excel Software Ships WinA&D 8.1 and WinTranslator 4.1 Software Design Tools

Henderson, NV, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Excel Software announced WinA&D 8.1 for project managers, system analysts, software architects, app designers and programmers. WinA&D integrates requirements management, system and software design, code generation and report building. WinA&D 8.1 reduces disk usage and increases performance by over 50%. It presents crisper UI controls on 4K monitors and a highly compressed project format. The new WinTranslator 4.1 runs faster and has high DPI controls.

Design software with UML for object-oriented paradigms, structured analysis and design, data models for database systems and real-time, multi-task design. WinA&D includes screen models, flow charts, system models with simulation and BPM. The Windows desktop application is scalable to large projects, multiple users, distributed team development and can integrate thousands of documents across the development process. A software designer can choose the best mix of software models and notations for their specific development project including process, data, class, state, structure, object and task models. In addition to language independent models, source code can be generated from models or models created from code. Supported programming languages include C++, C#, Java, Delphi, Xojo, PHP, Ada, SQL, C, Pascal, Basic and Fortran. WinA&D supports requirement definition, traceability plus user-defined views, queries and reports for managing requirements. The tool includes scriptable and adhoc reports that cover all models, dictionary, requirements and text documents.

PERT charts allow a project manager to organize, schedule and coordinate tasks within a project. From the master calendar, flip through each month to review the holidays, weekends, vacations and scheduled activities of all employees. PERT charts can be integrated with other project diagrams, dictionary and requirements and included in generated project reports.

WinTranslator scans source code to extract design data. That data is imported into WinA&D to automatically generate class diagrams, structure charts and data models. The project dictionary is populated with design details like data types, method arguments, descriptive comments and links from model objects to associated source code.

WinTranslator supports many programming languages and dialects. Models and dictionary information can be generated from legacy source code, class frameworks, open source and example projects. Use a step-by-step dialog to quickly identify code folders, programming language and options to document an unfamiliar project.

* UML Class Models from Visual Basic, Xojo, RealBasic, C++, C#, PHP, Java, Delphi or Ada

* Rich Data Models with Indexes, Triggers, Primary and Foreign Keys from SQL Schema * Structure Charts from Procedural C, Pascal, Basic, PHP or Fortran

* Multi-Level Diagrams with Objects Linked to Associated Source Code for Browsing

* Data Types, Arguments, Namespaces and Comments Captured from Code

* Project Scalability to Millions of Code Lines Across Thousands of Files and Folders

* Automated Structure Chart Generation from Source Code for Each Thread of Execution

WinA&D 8.1 and WinTranslator 4.1 runs on Windows 7 to 11. WinA&D Standard edition is $395, Desktop edition is $595 or Developer edition is $995. WinA&D includes a Setup & Tutorial Guide, Modeling Guide, User Guide and Code & Reports Guide PDF. WinTranslator 4.1 is $495 with tutorials and User Guide PDF. WinA&D editions are also available by monthly or annual subscription starting at $25/month. Visit the company website for detailed product information or demonstration videos.

