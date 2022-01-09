VIP Tire Offers Premium Brands and Premium Service

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — VIP Tire is pleased to announce they offer premium brands and premium service to keep their customers’ vehicles running at peak efficiency. Whether individuals are shopping for new tires or need maintenance or repairs for their vehicles, the qualified mechanics can handle the job and give them the high-quality service they deserve.

At VIP Tire, they specialize in auto repair and tire installation services, helping their customers take excellent care of their vehicles. The auto repair shop offers all the premium brands of tires, including GoodYear, Cooper, Kelly, Bridgestone, Firestone, Continental, and more with many sizes in stock and ready to install for greater convenience. In addition to tire services, their mechanics also offer many other premium services, such as oil changes, repairs for all systems, and many other maintenance services to keep vehicles operating smoothly.

VIP Tire prides themselves on providing their customers with the high level of service they deserve, no matter what their vehicle needs. Their qualified mechanics complete a thorough diagnostic inspection when vehicles experience problems and provide customers with an accurate estimate on the cost of repairs. Once customers decide to work with VIP Tire, they can expect reliable, prompt service to help them get back on the road as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about the premium brands and premium service offered can find out more by visiting the VIP Tire website or by calling 1-773-767-6800.

About VIP Tire: VIP Tire is a full-service auto repair and tire shop providing all the quality services their customers need to keep their vehicles in good condition. Their team offers tire installation, balancing, rotation, auto repairs, and auto maintenance. Their goal is to provide their customers with prompt, reliable service at competitive prices.

Company: VIP Tire

Address: 5301 S. Archer Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60632

Telephone number: 1-773-767-6800