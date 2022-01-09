Leading NYC Fire Extinguisher Company Stresses Importance of Fire Protection Systems in COVID Era

Brooklyn, NY, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of COVID-19, fire service and supplies entities like Brooklyn, New York’s Ace Fire Protection have been stressing the importance of ensuring business’ fire protection systems are operating and protecting the property. According to NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) regulations, it is vital that businesses stay compliant, even during these unprecedented times, with NFPA representatives recommending that all commercial and multi-occupancy residential buildings should maintain fully operational fire and life safety systems as required by applicable codes – and that those responsible for these buildings should adhere to the expected schedules for fire extinisher inspection, testing and maintenance.

“As part of this ‘essential’ work force, Ace Fire Protection is here to help assure businesses across NYC that their fire and life safety systems are functioning as designed and inspected to code, a tactic that will protect them, their employees and the spaces they work in,” states Jack Shammah, President of Ace Fire Protection. “The most useful fire prevention services we have been offering during the pandemic include inspections and testing, emergency service, monitoring, installations and more.

“As orders related to COVID-19 change the way we do business, it is important that all businesses keep up-to-date with their fire and safety needs.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its evolving variants, top companies like Ace Fire Protection have remained committed to the focus and delivery of their values, from integrity, commitment and professionalism to quality and safety. What’s more, the NFPA mission to protect lives and property from fire remains a priority even in the face of the current pandemic, with representatives from the National Fire Protection Association more recently addressing such topics as finding the balance between preventing the spread of COVID and managing fire safety – especially in reduced occupancy scenarios.

For its part in these efforts, Ace Fire Protection understands that the pandemic has presented tremendous challenges with regard to controlling and containing the spread of the virus through New York communities, especially when the buildings in question are modern high-rise types that accommodate thousands of occupants.

To this end, Ace representatives have made it clear that the necessary changes to deal with COVID-19 will have an impact on building fire safety and on building owners’ obligations with respect to fire safety.

