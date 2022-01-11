Microreactor Technology Adoption to Spur as an Optimal Time-to-Market Enabler and Efficacious Solution in Pharmaceutical Drug Synthesis – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Microreactor Technology Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Tier 3 players hold the hegemony in the microreactor technology market, with a revenue share of nearly 40%. Focus on specific product segments, along with volume sales through the development and maintenance of an adequate product supply, remains one of the primary agendas among the emerging players in the microreactor technology market. However, the higher dependency of tier 3 players on contracts has arrested enhancements in their product portfolios and technological developments.

Microreactor Technology Market- Segmentation The microreactor technology market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, by mixing, by phase type, by usability, by material type, and by application. By product type, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into T-reactor and falling film micro reactor. By mixing, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into round bottom flask micro reactor, jacketed microreactor, and asia microreactor. By material type, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into metal and metal alloys, ceramic, glass, quartz, plastic, and silicon. By phase type, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into liquid phase microreactor and gas phase microreactor. By usability, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into disposable and reusable. The end user segments in the microreactor technology market include specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, commodity chemicals, and research laboratories.

Microreactor Technology Gains Ground as Key Enabler of One-Step Reactions with Minimal Wastage

Use of microreactor has witnessed a notable rise in multiple industrial ecosystems, such as chemical and pharmaceutical, in the wake of its ability to offer high-throughput with the use of the minimum amount of materials. Moreover, the one-step reactions enabled by microreactor technology aids in the elimination of the risk associated with waste products, resulting in high-quality end-products, which drives its adoption across end-use verticals to achieve unparalleled productivity.

“Microreactor technology is also being widely acknowledged by various end-use industries for its ability to catalyze faster reactions, which also ensures higher yields of up to cent percent with no compromise in terms of quality. Microreactors have evolved as a standard tool for end users for ameliorating quality via accurate control of crucial operation parameters, ranging from pressure to space velocities”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

