Application of Modular Battery Management System Is Expanding, Thereby Encouraging OEMs to Broaden Their Product Offerings

Over 10 million battery management systems are likely to be sold in 2019, which will nearly 20% increase over 2018, according to Fact.MR’s latest study. The optimistic growth of the battery management system market can be attributed to,

Electrification of the automotive industry that heavily relies on batteries

Development of high power batteries and increasing demand for improved battery management system

Significant investments by OEMs to develop efficient and reliable battery management systems

The study foresees that centralized topology in the battery management system market will continue to hold a larger market share. In 2019, volume sales of centralized topology are expected to account for over four-fifth share of battery management system market.

The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

From being just another network to becoming a highly impactful revolution, 5G technology is believed to be a tipping point in the global technological evolution. With an anticipated influence on various industries, the digitization brought about by 5G is being perceived as the ticket to achieving the most from mobile technology, by businesses in the ICT domain.

A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing Battery Management System Market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with Dual Interface Battery Management System Market. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the battery management system market include

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Larsen & Turbo Technology Services

AVL List GmbH

Lithium Balance A/S

Johnson Matthey Plc.

Texas Instrument Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Nuvation Engineering

Merlin Equipment Ltd

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Some important questions that the Battery Management System Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Battery Management System Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Battery Management System Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025? What challenges will vendors running the Battery Management System market go through? What aspects do the consumers look up while buying Battery Management System? How will the competitive framework look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025? At present, who is buying your product or service globally? Who are your primary contenders? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across various regions? What are the trends affecting the performance of the Battery Management System market?

