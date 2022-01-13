Exciting Fiction Novel From Author Anupama Gupta

Posted on 2022-01-13

Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Exciting fiction novel “SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE WARRIORS OF DEATH” by Author Anupama Gupta. Shivi and Satty is a series of fiction novels whose two editions are already published.

About the Book: “There was a day when he was shattered by the mysterious death of his mother. But he never gave up to solve that mystery & today he is a Warrior of Death, along with his mother and his love Shivi.

From anxiety attacks to a successful businessman; from bomb-blast to war; from meditator to celestial being; from friend to lover; from yema to Warrior;

I unfold to you the breath-taking story of Satya & Shivi in & as: Shivi & Satty: & The Warriors of Death.”

About The Author:

The author is a former personality trainer. After completing her Engineering, she did her Masters from IIPS Indore. She is an avid reader. She is also very fond of ancient wisdom she has a collection of many Gitas, Rahasyas, Puranas & works of Swami Vivekananda and Pt. Shri Ram Sharma Acharya. Her only venture in life is to impart this ancient wisdom in the most appealing and exciting way.

For more information about the Author Anupama Gupta, visit: https://authoranupamagupta.com/

You can also visit: https://www.amazon.in/Shivi-Satty-Warriors-Anupama-Gupta/dp/B07T3DCVNW/

