Demand For Eye Balm Will Witness An Accretion Over Short Term And Long Term Course Of Period With Optimal Growth

The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. Therefore, the ingredients and technology have become the key points for eye care products to stand out.

Several international brands started early, with strong financial strength to form a first-mover advantage in research and development. The manufacturers continues to increase research and development investment and strive to achieve catch-up with product power are resemblance with the consumer mentality.

The Body Shop International Limited

Shiseido

LVMH

La Prairie

BIOEFFECT

Estee Lauder

L’Oréal

DERM INSTITUTE

P&G

Retrouve

POLA

Saint Laurent Paris

Helena Rubinstein

Johnson & Johnson Vision

New Avon LLC

PCA Skin and others

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Key Segments

By Product Types:

Cosmetic Moisturizing Eye Balm Firming Eye Balm Anti-Aging Eye Balm Others

Medicated Anti-Allergy Eye Balm Bacterial Skin Infection Balm Others



By Age Group:

18-25

25-35

35-50

>50

By Applications:

Online Direct to Consumer Third-Party Online

Offline Supermarket Hypermarket Specialty Stores Small retail Shop

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

