Submersible Pump Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global submersible pump market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 4.8% CAGR through 2031, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 9 Bn by 2021. Demand is expected to emerge especially strong across the water and wastewater treatment industry, creating an absolute opportunity worth US$ 141.7 Mn by 2031.

Market Size (2021) US$ 9 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 14.5 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 4.8%

Key Segments Covered

Product Borewell Submersible Pumps Non-Clog Submersible Pumps Open Well Submersible Pumps

Head Type Submersible Pumps Below 50 mm Submersible Pumps between 50-100 mm Submersible Pumps Above 100 mm

Application Submersible Pumps for Agriculture Submersible Pumps for Construction Submersible Pumps for Fire Fighting Submersible Pumps for Water & Wastewater Treatment Submersible Pumps for Mining Submersible Pumps for Oil & Gas Submersible Pumps for Other Industrial Applications



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the submersible pump market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In August 2021, Kubota Corporation owned Kubota Construction Co. Ltd. signed a contract for the Project for Expansion of the Water Supply System in Pursat City, Cambodia. The agreements aims at supplying safe potable water to all residents, which will augment the need for submersible pumps to water treatment

In May 2021, the KSB Group launched the youngest generation of its time-tested submersible grey water pumps: the AmaDrainer 3 type series. The new development of these pumps, available in four sizes, is the manufacturer’s response to customer requests for a design that is more compact and easy to handle. These pumps are highly robust, designed for continuous duty at a fluid temperature of 70o C and also up to 90o C

