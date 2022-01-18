2021 Year in Review – The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — 2021 saw continued changes to the way nonprofit organizations operate, and The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee was no different in that regard.

The Way to Happiness, a book written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1980s, is comprised of 21 precepts, each one predicated on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness are attainable. In the three decades since it was authored, more than 115 million copies of the book passed hand to hand, thus inspiring the international movement which is spreading throughout Nashville, TN.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) remained active virtually throughout the year, spreading positive audio-visual messages. And, once it was safe, volunteers took to the streets and parks of Nashville during 2021 to continue distributing booklets to help people learn the concepts contained within the common-sense moral code and uplift communities.

TWTH-TN is making a true impact across Tennessee and reaching other parts of the world. To learn more about the program, or to order copies of The Way to Happiness booklet, visit twthtn.org.