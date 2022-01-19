Glamping Market Key Opportunities Prioritized, Application Estimates and Global Trends Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global glamping market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing popularity of tourism and travel due to rising number of tourists and travelers seeking for adventure and exploring nature is mainly contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, the resort-style and modern amenities services are growing in popularity. Top tourism service providers give luxurious amenities such as portable toilets, air conditioners, Wi-Fi, television, and kitchen appliances at camping sites which are anticipated to boost the demand for glamping products among adventure enthusiasts. Moreover, the growing trend of adventure and safari is projected to contribute to the market growth in the next few years.

Rising popularity among urban escapists and nature lovers for adventure landscapes is anticipated to foster the glamping services market. In addition, growing preference for exotic accommodations and social media influence are some of the major factors projected to propel market growth. In addition, different music fests along with entertainment activities are increasing the trend of camping.

Market Share Insights

Leading players in the market include Under Canvas, The Resort at Paws Up, Collective Retreats, Eco Retreats, Tentrr, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Longitude 131º, Tanja Lagoon Camp, Paper Bark Camp, and Wildman Wilderness Lodge.

The growing popularity of outdoor activities is expected to influence the major hotel service providers to invest in these services. For example, in 2019, Tribute Portfolio has introduced Natra Bintan with over 100 safari theme tents.

Regional Insights

In 2018, Europe dominated the market with the largest share in the overall market. Top tourist service providers focus on online services to introduce various types of accommodation for creating interest among the consumers. Growing interest especially among the 18 to 50 years group is contributing to the market growth.

North America is estimated to grow at a significant rate from 2019 to 2025. Growing fad about adventure and new place experience is fostering the demand for the camping service. Increasing consumer preference towards activities such as fishing, water sports, off-roading is supporting the market growth. According to the studies, American consumers have spent over USD 887 billion on outdoor activities.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow substantially during the forecasted period. The rapidly growing tourism industry is mainly complementing the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global glamping market. Coronavirus has imposed limitations on domestic and international travel tours due to lockdown restrictions. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), international tourism has been decreased by 22.0% in the first quarter of 2020. In Europe, several countries including Spain, and Italy travel industry shows that the number of nights spent in different tourist accommodation was decreased in March 2020.

However, several countries like Spain, Italy, and the U.S. have partially lifted the lockdown. This is projected to surge the growth of camping and traveling activities which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the market.

