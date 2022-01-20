Choosing Commercial Property For Your Business

Posted on 2022-01-20 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Harker Heights, TX, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing the right type of commercial property for your business is a crucial step for its success. John Reider Properties provides superior commercial properties with the latest amenities and features.

About John Reider Properties 

The company was formed in 1995 with the aim of providing affordable and convenient rental property and property management services. Its team of professionals has years of experience in the field and extensive real estate knowledge. It provides commercial properties in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville. 

Commercial Property  

  • When choosing commercial property, check out the online listing on the company’s website.
  • The online listing provides information about the features of commercial properties and amenities provided.
  • It also mentions the type of neighborhood, address, street frontage, type of lease, amount of security deposit and more.
  • The features provided in the commercial property include huge parking lots, ADA style restrooms, a break room with a kitchenette, HVAC, drop ceiling and lighting, concrete flooring and more.
  • Major amenities include anchor tenant location, presence of a pylon sign and high traffic locations.
  • Filters in the online listing of properties help in choosing property based on type, city, price, number of rooms and more.

Benefits of Choosing the Company 

  • Specializes in commercial property
  • Many years of experience
  • Provides top-notch property management services
  • Provision of an online portal for paying rent and submission of maintenance requests
  • Facilitates seamless communication between tenants and property owners
  • Convenience of purchasing renter’s insurance from the tenant’s portal
  • Provides a variety of property management services such as asset valuation, market position analysis, lease negotiations, web-based management software, monthly and annual reporting, etc.
  • Provides individualized services as per a client’s investment goals
  • Helps to maximize returns and build property value over time
  • Applies a hands-on management approach and believes in strict accountability
  • Committed towards providing the highest quality of services
  • Provide on-site property consultation services
  • Enjoys an active association with prestigious organizations such as BBB, REALTOR and Equal Housing Opportunity

For more information about commercial property offered by John Reider Properties, visit 455 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548 or call at (254) 699-8300. You can also visit https://www.johnreider.com

