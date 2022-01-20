Europium Market Share, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecasts To 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Europium Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Europium Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Europium Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Europium which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Global Europium Market is anticipated to reach USD 308.9 million by 2025. Europium is a rare earth metal that is ductile and soft, slivery-white in color, instantly oxidizes in water and air. Europium is said to be mildly toxic in nature. It usually ignites in air at the temperature level ranging from 150°C to 180°C. Europium is one of the least abundant elements in the world and mostly found in the minerals like monazite and bastnaesite. Globally, technical growth in the field of earth metal nano-crystals will drive the market growth.

The factors that propel the growth of the Europium industry include increasing application scope of the product in the electrical, automobile, material sciences energy, and industries, developing interest from LEDs, and flat panel displays. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the development of the market including strict government regulations, high cost involved in Research and development. Europium Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by application, end user, and geography. The key application that could be explored in the Europium industry include Catalysts, Permanent Magnets, Glass Polishing, Ceramics, Phosphors, Glass Additives, Metal Alloys, and Others. The “Phosphors” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to the rising usage of the product for the manufacture of blue and red phosphors that is extensively used in smart phones, flat displays, and televisions.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Europium industry comprise Indian Rare Earth Ltd., China Minmetals Corporation, Arafura Resources Ltd., Great Western Minerals Group Ltd, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Hastings Technology Metals Ltd, All-Chemie Ltd., Canada Rare Earth Corporation, Neo Performance Materials, Rare Element Resources Ltd., American Elements, Minmetals Corporation, Xiamen Tungsten, and Lynas, ACI Alloys Inc, and Molycorp. The leading companies are taking up mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

