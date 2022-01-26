Top 5 CCTV Cameras for Home Security Jan 2022

Udaipur, India, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Security is the most important thing. It doesn’t matter if you are at work, home, or traveling, security is essential. A camera is an inexpensive way to keep an eye on the home. A few thousand rupees can get you a camera that not only records but also allows 360-degree rotation. We will be discussing 360-degree security cameras. Some cameras have night modes, while others can even detect motion. Some cameras offer cloud storage, while others have a slot for storing footage on a memory card. You have found the right place if you’re looking for a security camera, Then You Can Visit quad to secure the Best CCTV Camera Dealers in Udaipur. The prices for the products listed in the following list have been updated as of 22 January 2022. However, it is possible that the list may have changed due to new products being introduced.

MI 360-DEGREE 1080P FULLHD WIFI SMART SECURITY

As the camera supports wifi connectivity, you can view the Xiaomi camera directly from your smartphone. The camera also features infrared night vision, which allows you to see what’s going on even when the lights are not on. The camera can be moved 360 degrees around the room. The resolution of the camera is 1080p.

D-LINK WIFI HOME CAMERA – DCSP6000LH

You can control the camera using an Alexa-enabled device. This camera comes with 24 hours cloud storage so you can view what’s going on from any location. The camera is compact and does not rotate, swivel or pivot. It can see up to 5 m in the dark. The camera supports both sound and motion detection. Users receive an alert on their smartphone when sound or motion is detected. You can also save clips that you have recorded to your phone

TP-LINK SMART CAM

Another 360-degree camera. This camera can record video at 1080p. It can also see up to 30 feet in darkness thanks to night visitation. You can also record videos using the microSD card slot. It can detect motion and send a notification to the user when it is detected. You can also use 2-way audio to talk to your family members and hear their conversations. This camera is perfect for monitoring pets and family members at home.

QUBO HOME SECURITY CAMERA QUBOSMART

You can also control this camera with your Alexa speaker. It can display 1080p. It also has a 10x zoom. The camera is Weather Resistant IP65, which allows it to be used outdoors for monitoring. It can also detect motion and send an alert to the smartphone of the user when it does. The camera also features a baby cry alert, which notifies the user when it detects a baby crying. It also features AES 128 encryption and cloud storage that is based in India.

YI DOME CAMERA

The YI Dome Camera has a resolution of 1080p and 360-degree rotation. Night vision is also available to display an image even when the lights are out. It can see up to 3 meters in darkness. You can also use 2-way audio to talk to or listen to people back home. Motion tracking is also available. The camera will notify the user when it detects motion. The smartphone app allows users to control the camera remotely. It supports microSD and cloud storage to store videos.

