Vantage Circle & Traffik 360 announce a strategic partnership to offer an award winning ‘Total Recognition Solution’ to the MENA Region

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, announces its official strategic partnership with Traffik 360, a fully integrated activation and promotional merchandise agency.

With the ‘Great Resignation’ beginning to show its impact in the GCC and the broader MENA region, an increased impetus on employee retention and engagement is expected to drive talent strategies. The Vantage Circle – Traffik360 alliance brings to the region a complete engagement solution that integrates Employee Recognition, Wellness, Pulse Surveys and a comprehensive rewards and merchandise catalog on a single technology platform.

This collaboration of Vantage Circle and Traffik360 strives to bridge the employee recognition gap and to provide an exemplary experience for companies in the region. While Vantage Circle has driven positive transformation at global workforces across more than 400 companies in North America & Asia, Traffik360 is credited with being the region’s leading promotional gifts and merchandise provider.

“ Employee Engagement and Retention are going to be the top CHRO priorities for 2022 and the Vantage Circle – Traffik360 partnership will bring to the region a solution that blends our Global AIRe framework for ‘Total Recognition’ with a vast catalog of locally relevant & aspirational rewards through a seamless technology integration” quoted Nikhil Norula who heads Global Partnerships at Vantage Circle.

“ Our partnership with Vantage Circle comes at a time when Employee Retention is going to be the biggest pain area for Middle Eastern employers. Vantage Circle’s high-tech solution and our rewards catalog that is powered by IGC, the world’s largest network of merchandise and gifts is the solution you want to implement today” says Marcel Khairallah, CEO & Founder of Traffik360.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top global organizations such as Accor Hotels, Bosch, Infosys, WIPRO, Capgemini, Hershey’s, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/

About Traffik 360: Headquartered in Dubai, The UAE, Traffik 360 team represents Creativity, Reliability & Passion in the BTL Industry. We bring positive change to our client’s worries and provide strategic, tactical & sustainable solutions to finally deliver extraordinary results. Our large Multinational Clientele thinks of us as “Disruptors’ in our industry.