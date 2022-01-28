Booming Infrastructure Development Driving Sales for Earth Moving Machinery Rental Market – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Earth Moving Machinery Rental market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Earth Moving Machinery Rental

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Earth Moving Machinery Rental. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Earth Moving Machinery Rental Market across various industries and regions.

As per a recent market analysis by Fact.MR, the ubiquitous construction equipment rental market will exceed US$ 115 Bn in 2021, projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Exorbitant construction equipment costs, combined with the high cost of equipment maintenance services is expected to boost demand for construction equipment rental services.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Earth Moving Machinery Rental, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Earth Moving Machinery Rental Market.

An impetus in construction, mining, and agriculture sector globally, acts as a central driving force behind the growth of the construction equipment rental market. The high cost of procuring next generation construction equipment with features such as lift assist, predictive maintenance systems, and 360 vision cameras, heighten the demand for rental services.

The global construction equipment rental market will grow 1.6X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Booming infrastructure development in emerging and developed countries will continue to generate demand for construction equipment rental services.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Earth Moving Machinery Rental Material Handling Machinery Rental Concrete & Road Construction Machinery Rental



Competitive Landscape

The market for construction equipment rental is dominated by the top 5 service providers, who account for the majority of the market. During the forecast period, the competitive landscape is expected to be shaped by acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and equipment procurements.

In May 2021, for instance, United Rentals Inc. completed the acquisition of General Finance Corporation. The acquisition, comprising of strong strategic and financial merits, was timed in order to enable the company to fulfil increasing demand across end markets, by expanding mobile store and modular office solutions

Likewise, in August 2021, Herc Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of all assets of CBS Rentals, a Texas-based construction equipment rental service provider. This addition has expanded the formers presence across the state to 38 physical locations to better provide general and specialty equipment rental solutions

Key Takeaways of Construction Equipment Rental Market Study

Earth Moving Machinery accounts for a majority share of more than 60% of the total market revenues. The versatility of applications of this product type coupled with favorable project developments in infrastructure, oil, gas, and power generation industries propel the demand for earth moving machinery.

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery hold the second largest market value share of over 22% on the back of increasing need for land connectivity in developing countries.

North America maintains its stronghold with over 49% share of the total market value. Early adopters in this region are exploring alternative fuel resources which employ construction equipment rental services for cost efficient exploration.

East Asia and South Asia and Oceania offer the most remunerative opportunities owing to the rampant infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.

“The construction equipment rental market is consolidated with tier-1 players garnering most of the revenues. Front running organizations are constantly updating their equipment fleets with advanced technologies. Market players stand to benefit from increasing government investments in infrastructure development in emerging economies.” –Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Key Question answered in the survey of Earth Moving Machinery Rental market report:

Sales and Demand of Earth Moving Machinery Rental

Growth of Earth Moving Machinery Rental Market

Market Analysis of Earth Moving Machinery Rental

Market Insights of Earth Moving Machinery Rental

Key Drivers Impacting the Earth Moving Machinery Rental market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Earth Moving Machinery Rental market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Earth Moving Machinery Rental

More Valuable Insights on Earth Moving Machinery Rental Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Earth Moving Machinery Rental, Sales and Demand of Earth Moving Machinery Rental, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

