Air Mattress Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Impact of COVID-19

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global air mattress market size is projected to reach USD 227.2 million by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for comfortable sleeping to refrain from diseases like pressure wounds and back pain is expected to surge the demand for these products. Furthermore, the positive growth of the tourism and travel sector due to the increase in the number of holiday and professional trips is anticipated to increase the utility of foldable bedding options for additional accommodation.

Air mattresses have the ability to help in better blood circulation and relief to the individual sleeping on them. Additionally, the product’s ability to change pressure points through position shifting provides relief to back pain patients. Further, growth in the hotel industry in the U.S. due to the rising number of foreign travelers coupled with the growing concept of wellness tourism is predicted to fuel the demand for air mattresses in different hospitals and hotels.

Market Share Insights

The key players include ALPS Mountaineering; LazerLazery; Intex Development Co. Ltd; WENZEL Group; Restoration Goods; Somnio LLC; Bestway; SizeWise; Sleepy Sleep; American National Manufacturing, Inc.; and Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd. Companies have been focusing on adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in the market. For example, the acquisition of U.S.-based luxury mattress brand “Spring Air” by Indian brand “Kurlon” in April 2019, helped the company to expand its business. Furthermore, the introduction of new products with advanced features is predicted to remain a favorable factor for industry players over the years.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of the market players @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-air-mattress-market/request-sample

Product Insights

Twin products accounted for revenue of USD 54.5 million in 2018. The majority of consumers are inclined towards these products due to their easy availability and affordable prices. Consumer preference for nuclear families along with the hike in real estate prices is encouraging people to prefer small living rooms, which, in turn, are fueling the demand for the air mattress market.

The king-size air mattress is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.5% for the period of 2019 to 2025. Normal king-sized segment ranges with a height of 6.5 to 25 inches and measures 76x 80 inches. Changing consumer interests for luxury beds in resorts and hotels is a key factor for the market growth. Luxury hotel chains like Hilton Hotels and Resorts, JW Marriott, InterContinental Hotels Group (HIG), and Hyatt Hotel Corporation focus on installing air mattresses in their gardens and rooms. The companies use superior quality cover materials like high GSM spun polyester fabric to develop air mattresses. Moreover, king-size air mattresses provide a larger space with a better sleeping experience.

Regional Insights

North America held the dominant position accounting for a share of over 35.0% in 2018. The rising importance of a balanced sleeping pattern due to a stressed lifestyle is expected to drive the air mattress market over the years. The awareness among individuals for a healthy lifestyle is encouraging the consumers to spend more on sleeping beds and accessories.

Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The growth in the working population in South Korea, India, and China along with urban development is predicted to boost the purchasing power of the consumers. The urban households are smaller in size, thus, convenient products that are lightweight, easy to fit, and lightweight are preferable by them. To cater to these demands, the manufacturers are investing in product innovation to increase the scope for these markets. For example, an Indian mattress manufacturer, Kurlon, in September 2016, introduced kurlopedic technology with special air-flow technology.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/