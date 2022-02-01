Air Conditioning Systems Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Air Conditioning Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global air conditioning systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 195.65 billion by 2025. It is also expected to register a 9.9% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The rising need for good quality of air for breathing and ventilation is driving the market demand for such systems.

The technology segment of the inverter held the largest share across the global market in 2018 due to the rapidly increasing demand for energy-efficient systems and the ability of new systems to replace conventional ones. The non-inverter technology segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth from 2019 to 2025.

North America accounted for a share of 15% across the global market in 2018 due to the increasing adoption of such systems for air ventilation at homes and commercial buildings. While the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 50% owing to surging usage of such systems across countries like India and China. Also, hot and humid climate prevailing across this region is further expected to create demand for such systems.

The air conditioning system market includes key players such as Carrier Corporation, Electrolux, Haier, Inc., ALFA LAVAL, and Ingersoll-Rand plc. These players are investing hugely in R&Ds to gain a competitive advantage over other players. They are also adopting several strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to widen their product reach and to expand their product portfolio.

Air Conditioning Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 – 2025)

Unitary

Rooftop

PTAC

Air Conditioning Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 – 2025)

Inverter

Non-inverter

Air Conditioning Systems Regional Outlook Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

