PixyTrim – Perfect Photo Editor App Newly Launched

Surat, India, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — OmTec Web is excited to inform you that we are launching our brand new application on the google play store based on a free photo editing application. The PixyTrim – Perfect Photo Editor is an app that helps various photo editors to edit any photos like a pro without having any special knowledge in the photo editing field.

PixyTrim App is not only a photo editor application, but it’s even the best photo collage maker, free photo compressor, free image resizer, and not only this, but one can even add many filters to those photos already available within this amazing photo editor application.

While talking about the various features and tools available within PixyTrim -Perfect Photo Editor app is a photo editing tool with:

Photo Collage Maker Tool: PixyTrim is a free collage maker app where you can make modern photo collages of your most adored photo album!!!

Photo Effects & Filters Editing Tool: This is a new style editor that includes various options for filters and other photo effects.

Photo Light Editing Tool: PixyTrim allows you to edit various lighting effects to your cool photos as per your requirements!

Photo Brightness Adjusting Tool: You can adjust the photo brightness level very easily and quickly.

Photo Contrast Editing Tool: You can easily edit your contrast photographs by quickly adjusting the photo contrast level.

Photo Cutter Tool: PixyTrim is also the best image cutter tool where you can easily crop and set the ratio of your image using various options from the app.

Photo Compressor And Resizer Tool: You can easily compress and resize images with one click.

Photo Drawing Tool: You can draw with brushes to customise layers meetings with drawing tools.

DURING THE LAUNCH, the CEO of OmTec Web company said, “I am excited to launch our new app. Called, We are delighted that such a fantastic app has been launched that tremendously helps the photo editors in editing their best photos without having any special photo editing knowledge.

To become the best photo editor, you can have the PixyTrim app on your device that should have O.S. version 7.0 and up.

Download and share your experience today,

Get the app from the given below link, https://bit.ly/3AD1NSH