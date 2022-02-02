Demand For Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Is Expected To Grow By 2032

Rising demand for flat panel displays for smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart wearables, etc., is the key driver pushing demand for anisotropic conductive film (ACF). Manufacturers are concentrating on improving the performance and production output of mobile information terminals, enhancing operability and image quality, and manufacturing lightweight and touch control systems. Also, changing demographics (ageing) across developed regions is also aiding demand growth for anisotropic conductive film, as the number of medical devices required at healthcare centres is rising. Furthermore, growing trend of lightweight automotive is also leading to rising demand for ACF in OLEDs and vehicle dashboards.

At present, East Asia holds the largest revenue in the global anisotropic conductive film (ACF) market, owing to the well-established electronic manufacturing industry in the region since decades, especially in Japan. Two of the top manufacturers of anisotropic conductive film, i.e. Showa Denko Materials and Dexerials Corp. are headquartered in the country.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global anisotropic conductive film market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 840 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anisotropic conductive films are typically used for display devices; however, their usage in new non-display devices is also increasing.

Small width anisotropic conductive film (less than 1.25 mm) account for 34% of the sales, and is mostly manufactured and utilised in East Asian countries.

The Asia Pacific region, including East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, accounts for more than 40% of global shipments. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer around US$ 668 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market is largely dominated by key players (tier 1). These companies are Showa Denko Materials, Dexerials Corporation, and 3M, and hold around 85% of the global market share.

By end user, device OEMs hold around 90% of the overall market share.

Application in smartphones and tablets amounts for over 40% overall demand.

The ACF market in China and Taiwan is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 10% through 2031, while that in Japan and South Korea at 12%.

“To tackle the dominance of Showa Denko Materials and to have a larger hold in the ACF market, other players need to create a strong network with distributors in more demanding nations. With 5G communication around the corner, entering into contacts with major distributers across countries can prove to beneficial” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered

By Film Width < 1.25 mm 1.25 – 2.0 mm 2.0 mm

By Connection Type Chip-on-glass Chip-on-flex Chip-on-board Others

By Application Televisions & Monitors Smartphones & Tablets PCs & Laptops Smart Wearables Vehicle Displays Others

By End User Device OEMs Repairers

Region North America Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) East Asia South Asia & Oceania Latin America



Crucial insights in the Anisotropic Conductive Film Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Anisotropic Conductive Film Market Basic overview of the Anisotropic Conductive Film Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Anisotropic Conductive Film Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Anisotropic Conductive Film Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders

