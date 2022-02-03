Alt-rockers Dragon and Berr release fifth studio album ‘Something Wrong with Those Two’

ATLANTA, GA, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Alt-rock “hobbyists” Dragon and Berr have dropped another LP album, “Something Wrong with Those Two,” bringing their official repertoire to a total of five full-length records and signalling that while D&B insist they’re only having fun, it’s probably time for music fans to treat them like the legitimate recording artists they have clearly become. One single from the record, “Demons in the Dark,” has been released with an official music video [link provided below].

Like previous releases “She’s So Shui” and “Existential” (2021 and 2020 respectively), “Something Wrong with Those Two” has been published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Also like their other LPs, “Something Wrong with Those Two” spans several genres as Dragon and Berr explore their sonic interests and prove they’ve picked up some new tricks. Fun, highly textured and without a shred of apology to the professional music superculture, “Something Wrong with Those Two” showcases in spades obviously well-practiced studio chops and the best guitar and percussion work Dragon and Berr have displayed to-date.

Georgia’s Dragon and Berr have cited as main influences for “Something Wrong with Those Two” the Beatles, Fall Out Boy, Hall & Oates, and Styx, but comparisons can also be drawn to the punk-rock and industrial music subcultures, as well as nineties alt rock in general. Primus and Metallica sounds appear here and there, as well as hints of Arma Angelus. But trying to pigeonhole music by Dragon and Berr is a fool’s errand, seeing as how they purposefully zig when expected to zag, and delight in surprising fans with a new direction nobody expects them to take.

“We go over the mountain and to the other side with this one,” writes Dragon of their new album and its themes. “Of course you tend to dig into some things that are very much part of us, take a look at our hearts and souls, events that may have went through creative twists to be placed in songs.”

And what about their cherished “hobbyist” moniker?

“We love music and making songs,” Dragon says for the both of them. “We are having fun — and just don’t want it to stop being fun … It sounds odd really, but for all the learning and interaction with other bands and recording artists, I am almost afraid to overlearn. I don’t want to lose our DIY hobbyist style that makes us us.”

And that’s partly why music fans owe it to themselves to start taking these friends of the form as seriously as any other indie music group. This sound comes straight from their souls.

Dragon and Berr are Edwin and Donna Millheim, a self-described “husband-and-wife American pop-punk, metal-punk, grunge-punk, country-punk, rock band from Georgia. They are off-the-wall creatives who met much earlier in 1986 in a gaming arcade.”

