Laser Engraver

What is Laser Engraving?

The aim of Laser Engraving is to engrave a specific picture or logo onto a selected material.   It is a subtractive manufacturing method. However, before the actual engraving process can begin, the machine needs a file sent from a computer to the machine’s controller, which then positions the laser. When the Laser Engraving process starts, the beam creates a high heat that burns or evaporates the surface according to the image from the file. Two different forms should be distinguished: line engraving and surface engraving. While the first one uses vector images to follow paths or lines, the second vaporizes the material to create an image into the material or give the design a 3D-like impression.  What type of file do you need for Laser Engraving? Laser Engraving systems can not read any 3D files like .stl. So you have to use formats like jpg, pdf, png, or ai that are 2D files. The model contained in the file will be converted into dots and the distance between them determines how deep the engraving will be.

Is Laser Etching the same as Laser Engraving?

Laser Etching may be used as a synonym for Laser Engraving. However, it functions as a tool that melts the material rather than vaporizes it. When a material (in most cases, metal) is etched, it expands and creates a raised cavity. Thereby the characteristics are changed. With Laser Engraving the material keeps its original shape.

Laser Marking compared to Laser Engraving

Laser Marking is different from Laser Engraving and Laser Etching as it does not vaporize part of the material and therefore does not change the surface of the piece. Laser Marking uses a beam with low power to work with the material, which causes oxidation, and the material turns black. Due to this reason, Laser Marking is sometimes also described as Laser Dark Marking. In the end, this method produces an image with high contrast, which is permanent.  Usually, Laser Marking and Laser Etching are used to produce text or logos onto a material part.

Laser Engraving Applications

Laser engraving is very versatile, which is why so many industries rely on this technology for production.

Engraving is often used for awards or trophies to create a clean engraving on the surface. However, Laser Engraving can also be used for decorative markings or letterheads.

In the production industry, laser engraving technology is often used for engraving barcodes onto certain parts. Engraving has the advantage that even when the part is used in production or other works, the barcode will not wear down and can still be scanned for company purposes. Other markers like QR codes are also often used with engraving technology.

Due to the precise engraving work that the laser offers, jewelry industries also work with this technology. It provides them the opportunity to offer their customers custom engraving, quickly.

In the electronic or medical industry, parts need to be identified at any time. To provide easy and on-point identification, those parts are often marked by using laser engraving.

