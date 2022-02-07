Laser Engraver

Laser engraving is very versatile, which is why so many industries rely on this technology for production.

Engraving is often used for awards or trophies to create a clean engraving on the surface. However, Laser Engraving can also be used for decorative markings or letterheads.

In the production industry, laser engraving technology is often used for engraving barcodes onto certain parts. Engraving has the advantage that even when the part is used in production or other works, the barcode will not wear down and can still be scanned for company purposes. Other markers like QR codes are also often used with engraving technology.

Due to the precise engraving work that the laser offers, jewelry industries also work with this technology. It provides them the opportunity to offer their customers custom engraving, quickly.

In the electronic or medical industry, parts need to be identified at any time. To provide easy and on-point identification, those parts are often marked by using laser engraving.