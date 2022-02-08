Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Is Subject To Expand At Close To 6% CAGR Through 2031

Concrete floor coatings, which are mechanical and chemical stress-resistant layers on concrete floors, have high requirement in building, construction, and renovation industries. With these key end-use industries growing rapidly, demand for epoxy-based and other concrete floor coatings is spiraling upward.

According to data revealed by the Government of the United Kingdom in its report titled “Industrial Strategy: Government and Industry in Partnership”, the global building & construction industry is highly progressive and expected to grow by over 70% by 2025 compared to the year 2013.

According to Fact.MR analysis, the global concrete floor coatings market is predicted to expand at close to 6% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Concrete Floor Coatings Market Study

  • Epoxy-based coatings to witness highest demand.
  • Asia Pacific to lead the global concrete floor coatings market, with its epicenters in India and China.
  • The United States remains lucrative in the North America concrete floor coatings market.
  • Germany to take the spotlight in Europe’s market.
  • Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Canada, and a few other countries to emerge heavyweights for concrete floor coating manufacturers.
  • Rise in demand from indoor and outdoor segments to propel market growth.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segmentation by Category

Application

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

Product

  • Epoxy-based
  • Polyaspartic
  • Other Products

 

Key Country-wise Inclusions

  • US Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    • Canada Concrete Floor Coatings Market Sale
    • Germany Concrete Floor Coatings Market Production
    • UK Concrete Floor Coatings Market Industry
    • France Calcium Silicate Boards Market
    • Spain Concrete Floor Coatings Market Supply-Demand
    • Italy Concrete Floor Coatings Market Outlook
    • Russia & CIS Market Analysis
    • China Concrete Floor Coatings Market Intelligence
    • India Concrete Floor Coatings Market Demand Assessment
    • Japan Concrete Floor Coatings Market Supply Assessment
    • ASEAN Concrete Floor Coatings Market Scenario
    • Brazil Concrete Floor Coatings Market Sales Analysis
    • Mexico Concrete Floor Coatings Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Concrete Floor Coatings Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Concrete Floor Coatings Market Basic overview of the Concrete Floor Coatings Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Concrete Floor Coatings Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Concrete Floor Coatings Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Concrete Floor Coatings Market stakeholders.

