Manage Multiple Machine Windows Credentials with Active@ Password Changer.

Mississauga, Canada, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — IT managers will celebrate when they pick up the latest version of Active@ Password Changer. This simple and easy-to-use software package gives users the ability to manage, change, view, and recover different accounts on a Windows-enabled device. Having a streamlined process to unlocking all the different PCs around an office or school setting saves IT managers valuable time and helps reinforce common security standards at their company.

Active@ Password Changer 12 works with Win11, 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP, and 2000. You can also recover and unlock Windows Server Platforms 2019, 2016, 2012, 2008, 2003, and 2000.

Once you launch the Active@ Password Changer wizard, you are given options to view the Microsoft Security Databases (SAM) for specific accounts, including Admin rights on a local or disk-based integration of Windows. That includes those operating systems that are using a boot disk or thumb drive for operations.

You can download a free demo version of Active@ Password Manager that allows you to view access credentials for different user accounts. If you want to save or change these accounts, you’ll need to purchase a license from the Personal, Corporate, or Unlimited tiers. Each one of these tiers is related to a number of accounts you are trying to unlock.

With the premium tiers, you’ll also be able to manipulate user flags that communicate to certain team members or students when they need to reset their password, if their password ever expires, if their account is disabled, or if you have locked them out. You can even control the logon time for a user under your control.

Active@ Password Changer works with high-capacity disk drives, even those over 2TB, and supports Windows OS working on IDE, SATA, eSATA, USB, SSD, and SCSI disks. That includes RAID disk arrays for more complex user management commonly found in group settings.

This is an excellent tool for any IT manager or support team but works just as well for private users with one or two machines they’d like to manage.

Download a free trial of Active@ Password Changer at https://www.password-changer.com/index.html.