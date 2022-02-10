Fluoropolymer Coating Additives: Popularity of Architectural Application Rising Rapidly – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features including demand, product developments, policy & regulatory landscape, revenue generation, and sales in the coating additives market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the coating additives market has also considered the market estimates through forecast factors regarding the sales of coating additives in the forecast period. Price point comparison by regions and by product with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Segments in Coating Additives Industry Research

Product Acrylic-based Coating Additives Urethane Coating Additives Metallic Coating Additives Fluoropolymer Coating Additives

Function Rheology Modifiers Dispersants Foam Control Slip/Rub Wetting Agents Others Anti-Foaming Coating Additives Defoaming Coating Additives

Formulation Waterborne Coating Additives Solvent-based Coating Additives Powder Coating Additives High Solids Coating Additives UV Cure Coating Additives Others Radiation Curable Coatings Solvent-borne Coatings Solvent Less Coatings

Application Architectural Coating Additives Automotive Coating Additives Wood & Furniture Coating Additives Industrial Coating Additives



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global coating additives market to top US$ 11 Bn by 2031.

Waterborne coating additives are projected to reach around US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031.

Solvent-based coating additives are projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

“Coating additive manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by adding sustainable and multifunctional additives, which are anticipated to witness high demand in the foreseeable future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

New entrants and emerging companies manufacturing coating additives market are involved in product innovation, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to capture as much visibility as possible.

In 2019, BASF introduced Hydropalat WE 3225, a new silicone wetting agent in its product portfolio. This new product combines excellent substrate wetting agents with pronounced defoaming performance. The company also launched Dispex Ultra PX 4290, a new high molecular weight dispersing agent, which opens up a plethora of opportunities in broad applications such as automotive OEM & refinish coatings, industrial coatings, and wood coatings.

In 2019, Daikin Industries Ltd., a leading producer of fluoropolymer products announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in Jiangsu Province, China for the sales and manufacturing of fluorochemical products.

More Valuable Insights on Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives, Sales and Demand of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

