Global Demand For Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Is Expected To Witness A Remarkable Increase During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Heavy duty bags & sacks have been gaining high demand in the past few years for their ability to sustain more weight compared to conventional bags. The global heavy duty bags & sacks market is estimated to register a 4% value CAGR over the assessment period of 2018-2028.

Steady growth of the global heavy duty bags & sacks can be attributed to the advantages of these bags including low thickness, high strength, excellent durability as well as reusability. With an ability to uphold greater volume of materials, preference for heavy duty bags & sacks is increasing across a number of end-use industries such as agriculture, chemicals & fertilizers, food & beverages, and others. These key factors are expected to be highly impactful on the expansion of heavy duty bags & sacks market.

Moreover, these bags are highly customizable and can be manufactured according to consumer requirements. Such flexibility increases the demand for heavy duty bags & sacks as the most effective packaging solution in several industrial sectors.

Plastic to Remain Dominant Material in the Global Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market

Based on material type, plastic is expected to maintain its superiority in the global heavy bags & sacks market, accounting for around 55% of value share, over the period between 2018 and 2028.

Plastic-based heavy duty bags & sacks are not only waterproof but also highly reliable for agricultural packaging, which in turn is predicted to act as catalysts to accelerate the growth of global heavy duty bags & sacks market.

However, stringent regulations against the use of plastic by government organizations in several countries may create hindrance in the demand for plastic as a material of choice in heavy duty bags & sacks market.

On the basis of capacity type, 20-40 kg heavy duty bags & sacks are projected to witness the maximum demand over the forecast period, backed by their ease of storage and transportation. With growing demand for bags under this capacity in automotive, construction, and other industries, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is expected to gain high traction in the coming years.

Global Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market Segmentation

Based on capacity, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: less than 20 kg, 20 – 40 kg, and above 40 kg.

On the basis of material type, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: paper, plastic (LDPE, PP, HDPE, LLDPE, polystyrene, and others), and jute.

Based on product type, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: open mouth, gusset bags, woven sacks, pasted valve, and trash sacks, rubble sacks.

On the basis of end-use, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: food, building & construction, chemical & fertilizers, automotive, agriculture, and others.

Based on geographies, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

A new report provides a 10-year forecast and thorough analysis of the global heavy duty bags & sacks market. It offers historical data for the period of 2013-2017 and forecast between 2018 and 2028 regarding the growth of market volume and revenue.

The study on global heavy duty bags & sacks market includes both macroeconomic and industry-specific factors of the market as well as its performance on the packaging market at the global level.

In addition, it details key information on drivers, restraints, and latest trends of the global heavy duty bags & sacks market, while identifying opportunities for manufacturers of heavy duty bags & sacks. The business intelligence also includes value chain analysis in order to offer comprehensive insights of the heavy duty bags & sacks market to the report audience.

In the initial section of the report, readers can find an incisive executive summary on a number of market segments and their impact on heavy duty bags & sacks market in the present scenario.

The executive summary also discusses important conclusions of the study on heavy duty bags & sacks market along with an overview of the market. Further, the report includes a brief discussion on the use of plastic and paper as key materials in manufacturing heavy duty bags & sacks.

Extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key players participating in the global heavy duty bags & sacks have been included in the report lined with their strategic synopsis and SWOT analysis.

The dashboard gives accurate comparison of manufacturers of heavy duty bags & sacks based on different parameters including total revenue, growth strategies, product offerings, latest developments, operating margin, and key differentiators.

