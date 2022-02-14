A Detailed Document Management System For Ships | Marine Software | SHIPMATE

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Shipping businesses today deal with complex regulations and emerging new policies and practices. Fleet managers and shipping companies need to remain in step with the changing maritime industry while maintaining high safety and risk reduction standards as their top priorities. This involves time-consuming paperwork that can get in the way of efficiency and speed of operations.

Ship document management software from SBN Technologics revolutionizes how document management for ships is done, facilitating communication and data management between the vessel and the shore.

Ship Document Management Software: An Overview

Our ship document management system enables ship managers to digitally control and manage documents between the ship and the office onshore. The ship document management software helps store and manage all documents related to ISM safety regulations, manuals, policies on ship equipment, and more.

Data is automatically replicated between the vessel and shore modules, ensuring every vessel has easy access to updated documentation relevant to their ship, cargo, routes, and fleet management. This avoids the possibility of incompatible versions of any document.

Digitalizing your document management system for shipping will enable you to manage all communication flows between the main office and vessels clearly in one system. With ship document management software, you can gain complete operational insight from ship management data across your fleet. Switching to a digital solution helps reduce the costs of documenting, sharing, and analyzing data and increases efficiency and compliance across the whole fleet.