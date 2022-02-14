MailGaze Declares Off Important Email Verification Process

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — In the era of email marketing services, it is crucial to stay one step ahead when the online world is full of scams and frauds. Hence, email verification is an important part to utilize the security of an email address. Whether it’s a banking profession or any financial institution, email verification is really significant. Hence, MailGaze declares off some important email verification points for all the email marketers out there.

Basically, email verification offers 3 basic advantages to the marketers, such as:

Upgraded insurance against phishing

Security for sensitive messages

Consistency with administrative necessities

Numerous techniques are available for email verification and the most significant techniques are:

SPF – Sender Policy Framework

DMARC – Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting & Conformance

Even though the verification word seems to be quite easy, there are tons of steps to follow to get the email verification done without any hassle. Here they are:

Email Address Syntax Check eliminates inappropriately designed email addresses, as indicated by IETF standards.

Domain/MX Records Check confirms the DNS sections of an email address.

Then comes, Role-Based Account Detection which ships off role-based accounts of emails

Dispensable Email Address (DEA) Detection throwaway/disposable emails, or “junk collector” emails, are identified and handled suitably.

Honeybot/Spam Trap Detection: This recognizes spam seeds, BOTs, honeypots, blacklisted emails

A DNS-based blackhole list (DNSBL) or Real-time Blackhole List (RBL) runs down the IP addresses to avoid spamming

A URI DNSBL rundowns domain names for the assortment of spam email messages

The Final Verification process performs profound level expanded SMTP verifications on each email address.

“MailGaze is one of the most prominent email marketing services providers which makes sure to deliver the best to its users. From scheduling the mails to verifying them professionally, MailGaze proves to be a significant option for the email marketers out there,” says the CEO.

About MailGaze:

MailGaze, a dominant email marketing service provider is beneficial and is on the verge of rendering the best services to its audience.