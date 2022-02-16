Live Shopping Online – Future of Retail

India, Kolkata, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — One of the newest phenomena of the twenty-first century is the concept of online shopping, which is considered the most promising brainchild of the advent of the digital world. The recent obsession associated with online shopping is known as live shopping online. It is the most creative form of virtual shopping where the sellers come to live video broadcasting, demonstrate products in front of the target audience and chat with them as and when necessary. Probably the most fruitful endeavor achieved from the concept of online shopping is the retail and wholesale industry. Undoubtedly, people have hope, positivity, and profit by investing in online retailing through live video broadcasting.

The term – “live shopping online” might sound less familiar but in reality, almost everyone is aware of the newest online retail selling where the sellers come to live video streaming and demonstrate products. The popularity of this form of selling soon touched the zenith of success due to the boundless convenience it started offering. Unlike online shopping through shopping applications like Amazon, Flipkart, or Myntra, one can directly talk to the sellers through live shopping platforms. The target customers can see the product features more clearly and buy them if preferred.

For the retail or wholesale industry, attracting a large number of customers and engaging them into buying the products on a regular basis is the key to success. Previously, online shopping applications managed to bring a satisfactory profit margin for the retailers. Now the live shopping option has made it obvious that more people are interested in beginning their career as live online sellers. At the same time, more customers are showing interest in relying on the live sellers rather than on the physical retail stores. It is an undeniable truth that the future of the retail industry is bright with live shopping platforms.

As per the reports, more than 90% of online shoppers have engaged in live shopping in the last year. The profit margin of the retail sellers increased by almost 70% through online live streaming as compared to other video marketing strategies. Two of the most successful online platforms for retail or wholesale sellers are Facebook live and Instagram live. Both of these platforms have seen a sharp increase in their customer engagement in the last two years.

Considering the increasing success and awareness of the concept of live shopping, Orko’s Appointment has come up with its game-changing venture of introducing a virtual shopping mall. It performs as a convenient platform where hundreds of sellers will do live streaming to promote and sell their products. The company believes that live shopping is a new pillar of the retail sector. Hence, they have introduced this platform to attract both the sellers and the customers who enjoy live shopping online. Understandably, the profit margin of the retail world will increase and touch the pinnacle in the following years through this newest investigation of digital media.

