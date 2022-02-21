Creative Biolabs Girds Exosome Services for Displaying ACE2 Variants

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — To better aid SARS-CoV-2 drug discovery, Creative Biolabs updates its exosome services for displaying ACE2 variants on the surface of small extracellular vesicles.

Exosomes are natural nanoscale carriers of proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. The excellent biocompatibility of these small extracellular vesicles has made them potential and effective in delivering molecular cargos. A recent study published on the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles shows that the host receptor of SARS-CoV-2 displayed on the surface of engineered exosomes can be a decoy receptor for the binding of S protein of SARS-CoV-2.

This study demonstrated that engineered exosomes can work as an efficient platform for the delivery of therapeutics, indicating the therapeutic efficacy of engineered exosomes in vivo in protecting against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Creative Biolabs, a leading biotech company specialized in a full range of exosome-related services, including exosome isolation and engineering, immediately gets the exosome display technology prepared for SARS-CoV-2 research.

Taking advantage of the physiological properties of exosomes, scientists at Creative Biolabs are able to apply the exosome display technology in different research fields, such as antibody generation, targeted drug delivery, and ligand screening of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

Exosome Display for Antibody Generation

Exosome display technology can be used to generate antibodies against different exosomal surface markers such as tetraspanins, membrane transporters, fusion proteins, and MVB biogenesis proteins. Creative Biolabs covers full-scale exosome antibody development services to generate and isolate antibodies against different targets leveraging the exosome display technology. Antigens such as tumor biomarkers (e.g., cytokines) can be displayed on exosomes for induction of antibody responses, making a contribution to novel drug discovery, therapy development, and diagnostic tool generation.

Exosome Display for Targeted Drug Delivery

Ligand fragments or homing peptides could be genetically fused and displayed on the surface of exosomal transmembrane proteins, making exosomes ligands for other cells. Researchers now can inhibit interactions of S protein with ACE2 and neutralize SARS-CoV-2 with the engineered exosomes displaying ACE2 variants. Leveraging the receptor-ligand interaction that grants exosomes targeting capability, Creative Biolabs provides customized exosome display services for the engineering of exosomal surface proteins and contributes to targeted drug delivery based on the exosome platform.

Besides, Creative Biolabs also supports exosome liposomes based therapeutic delivery studies by providing comprehensive exosome lipidomics and metabolomics services.

