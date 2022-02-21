Largest Chequered Sheet Manufacturer And Their Uses

What are Chequered Sheets ?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Chequered sheet are a very versatile material with many different uses. The plate has good forming, it is easy to drill and has good weldability. Chequer plate is no harder, no stronger and no tougher than the same grade of flat sheet.

Chequered sheet are used in decorative, architectural applications and shipbuilding. We have to paint the corrosion resistance coating for the chequered steel plate every 2–3 years.

The chequered steel costs more than the steel grating.

What is the difference between grating and chequered plate?

The steel grating has a long service life. But the chequered steel plate accumulates water and it’s easy to corrode.

In fact because it is not as regular it may in fact be weaker in some ways.

The following are various uses of chequered sheets:

Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet Application and Uses

Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used in Hospital equipment

Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used in Components or fittings of medical instruments, tableware, kitchen utensil, kitchenware

Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used For making of milk or food processing facilities

Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used in as stepping or decking parts for large chemical industry equipment or industrial tanks

Stainless Steel Chequered Plate used in Architectural purposes, interior and exterior decoration for building, escalators

