Largest Chequered Sheet Manufacturer And Their Uses

What are Chequered Sheets ?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Chequered sheet are a very versatile material with many different uses. The plate has good forming, it is easy to drill and has good weldability. Chequer plate is no harder, no stronger and no tougher than the same grade of flat sheet.

Chequered sheet are used in decorative, architectural applications and shipbuilding. We have to paint the corrosion resistance coating for the chequered steel plate every 2–3 years. 

The chequered steel  costs more than the steel grating.

What is the difference between grating and chequered plate?

The steel grating has a long service life. But the chequered steel plate accumulates water and it’s easy to corrode. 

In fact because it is not as regular it may in fact be weaker in some ways.

Maxgrow Corporation is one of the top Chequered Sheet Manufacturer in India.

Chequered sheets manufacturer

Maxgrow Corporation manufacture, stock,supply and export in india. Chequered Sheet are utilised in a variety of applications quality of Checker Sheet, and our company is a name that people trust we are regarded as one of India’s top Chequered Sheet Manufacturer & Chequered Sheet Supplier.

Chequered Sheet are utilised in a variety of applications quality of Checker Sheet, and our company is a name that people trust we are regarded as one of India's top Chequered Sheet Manufacturer & Stockist. We are the best  Chequered Sheet Supplier in mumbai, Chequered Sheet Supplier In Pune as well as Chequered Plate Supplier In UAE.

Quality experts rigorously test these Chequered Sheets on many factors to ensure flawlessness and defect-free delivery. Maxgrow corporations is the largest Chequered sheets manufacturer. Maxgrow Corporation aims to supply customers with a wide range of checker plate products that may be utilised for security in residential elevators and stairwells. Chequered Plate stainless steel, carbon steel, mild steel. We supply goods all over india. The following are various products available at Maxgrow Corporations: Chequered Sheet , Diamond Plate , Tear Pattern Sheet , Anti Skid Sheet , Stainless Steel 409M Chequered Sheet , Chequered Plate ,   Slip Free Sheet and Embossed Tread Plate.

The following are various uses of chequered sheets:

Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet Application and Uses

  • Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used in Hospital equipment
  • Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet  used in Components or fittings of medical instruments, tableware, kitchen utensil, kitchenware
  • Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used For making of milk or food processing facilities
  • Stainless Steel Chequered Sheet used in as stepping or decking parts for large chemical industry equipment or  industrial tanks
  • Stainless Steel Chequered Plate used in Architectural purposes, interior and exterior decoration for building, escalators

 

