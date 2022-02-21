Be Prepared for the Warm Weather Rush With Prefab Ticket Booths

Atlanta, Georgia, United States, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — For theme parks, fairgrounds, and other outdoor entertainment venues, entering the warmer months of the year means business is about to pick up. For businesses in the industry, sometimes it can be difficult to handle large spikes in attendance, creating long lines at the entrance of a facility. Plus, the longer patrons spend standing in line outside your facility, the less time they get to spend paying money inside the facility. Luckily, Panel Built, Inc. offers companies in the entertainment and hospitality industries a way to address these quick increases in attendance while keeping your guests happy – prefabricated ticket booths.

Panel Built’s ticket booths are delivered prefabricated, pre-wired, and ready to be installed upon delivery. Once the building arrives at its final destination, the booth simply needs to be off-loaded, unpackaged, anchored into place, and hooked into a power supply. Then, the new ticket booth is ready to start your return on investment. Although prefabricated, Panel Built ticket booths can be manufactured 100% to customer specifications, including custom dimensions, materials, and layouts. Panel Built can design and engineer the booth to state and local building requirements, including ADA, wind loads, and snow loads.

Panel Built, Inc. is a modular construction provider since 1995. Founded by brothers Mike and Pat Kiernan, Panel Built began manufacturing panelized modular buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a wide range of modular and prefabricated products from bolt-together mezzanines to bullet-resistant buildings. Based out of Blairsville, Georgia, Panel Built has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the modular industry. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/ticket-booths