Dr. Leeds Now Provides Concierge Private Benzodiazepine Detox Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Are you or a loved one struggling with benzodiazepine addiction or benzodiazepine dependence? Do you need help getting off of a benzodiazepine medication?

For patients who are looking for solutions to help them get off of benzos, Dr. Leeds can provide answers. Common benzodiazepine drugs that lead to long-term dependence include Xanax (alprazolam), Valium (diazepam), Klonopin (clonazepam), Ativan (lorazepam), and others.

While these prescription medications are highly effective for relieving anxiety quickly, long-term use can lead to a physical and psychological dependence that can be difficult to overcome. Quitting cold turkey is not only unpleasant, it can be dangerous.

Guidance from an expert concierge addiction doctor can make all the difference in quitting benzos successfully. Dr. Leeds will work with you directly, helping you every step of the way to achieve your goals of becoming benzo free.

Quitting benzos cold turkey can cause dangerous seizures, which can be life-threatening. The best way to quit benzos is with a customized tapering plan. Dr. Leeds will create a custom plan that will work for you.

Benzo withdrawal is not pleasant, but there are effective treatments that make the tapering process tolerable. Avoid the dreaded benzo belly bloating and sleepless nights. Avoid unpleasant rebound anxiety.

If you have researched how to taper from benzos effectively, you may have come across the Ashton Manual by Professor Heather Ashton, a British doctor and psychopharmacologist. Dr. Ashton helped hundreds of patients taper successfully off of benzos, and she developed a method which she describes in the Ashton Manual.

While the Ashton Method is effective, it can be difficult to apply the program specifically to your individual situation. There are many ways to implement the method which are not detailed in the manual.

Additionally, there are safe ways to address stress, anxiety, and insomnia that may occur during and after the tapering process. Dr. Leeds will be available to you around the clock to help you overcome long-term benzodiazepine use.

Long-term benzodiazepine users can avoid severe withdrawal symptoms by following a clear plan. Dr. Leeds will help you to design a plan that is gentle, and will not cause interruptions to your daily activities.

Are you tired of the symptoms of ongoing benzo use? Anterograde amnesia, retrograde amnesia, sedation, slow reflexes, brain fog? Dr. Leeds is ready to help you with a telemedicine visit, or in-person visit, to help you get started in making the transition to a benzo-free lifestyle.

Whether you want Dr. Leeds to be your doctor, or a consultant to help you work better with your current doctor, Dr. Leeds is ready to start working with you now. Please contact Dr. Leeds’ office for more information on his premium concierge benzodiazepine taper program.

https://drleeds.com

