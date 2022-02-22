Power at Work

Survival of the Fittest - Work Edition

Posted on 2022-02-22

Houston, TX, United States, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Author J. Jones is launching her new book, Power at Work. It is an insightful and revelatory writing about recognizing, navigating, and surviving the perils of work culture, peers, and management. Work can be a ruthless place where people make sly, yet strategic moves to gain advantages; it is the truest form of Survivor where often the most cunning thrive.

Power at Work  illuminates sources of workplace issues and enriches readers with insights how to recognize and manage work-related challenges. The contents of the book address key areas of work that have the most significant impact on your success, which includes Help, Culture, Peers, Moves, Leadership, and You.

Power at Work is available on:

Amazon e-book 9.99, paperback 14.99, hardcopy 17.99

 

Note to Media:

Jones is available for interviews

To arrange an interview, contact

jj@goldjones.com

