ICE Asbestos announces busy February month

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — In February Phase 2 of the live hospital job was complete. This project included Ice Asbestos ltd Iceasbestos.com removing asbestos from inside riser cupboards in the hospital.

This was a very complex job, where asbestos had to be removed in a large wheelie bin which was taped and locked, with personal monitoring and an analysis to ensure the job was completed to perfection.

Tony Easy, MD at ICE Asbestos comments.

“This live hospital job was very challenging as it only had a 3-week window to be completed. And the hospital was live therefore we had to have a very specific approach to this job. However, my team is the best it’s ever been, and they completed this job to perfection using a modular unit and fire-resistant polythene. I’m very proud of my team and we have also been given an additional 3-year Asbestos license, which has allowed us to expand and grow as a company”

For more information,

Contact: Tony Easy,

43b Plains Road,

Mapperley

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

Phone +44 7942 065006 or visit their website at https://www.iceasbestos.com